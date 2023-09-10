Starting Today, Metro B And D Subway Lines Will Run More Often

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

LA Metro is increasing the frequency of subway lines B and D (aka the Red and Purple lines). Instead of every 15 minutes, the trains will run every 12 minutes for most of the day, starting Sunday, Sept. 10.



The details

On weekdays, the two trains will run every 12 minutes from about 6 a.m. to 9. pm.

On weekends, from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Between Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont, trains will run every 6 minutes because they share a section of the track.

All other times, services will be every 20 minutes, and every 10 minutes between Union Station and Wilshire/Vermont.

We're adding more frequent service to the B/D Lines starting today!



Trains on both lines will run every 12 mins instead of every 15 for most of the day.



Trains every 6 mins btwn Union Station & Wilshire/Vermont.



New sked: https://t.co/l78HrU7fwF pic.twitter.com/SKbknb6nA1 — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) September 10, 2023

Why now

LA Metro is dialing services back up to pre-pandemic levels. The agency said they were able to hire enough bus drivers by last December to bring services back up to 2019 levels.

Now, it's the subway system's turn.

"The increase in frequencies is part of our ongoing work to restore service to pre-pandemic levels," according to a story on LA Metro's blog. "As many of you know, the pandemic posed dual challenges — staff attrition and ridership losses due to safer at home orders and telecommuting."

The also reported a 15% year-over-year increase in ridership from July 2022 compared to this July. That puts overall monthly ridership on both bus and rail at 76% of pre-pandemic levels.

Where the lines run