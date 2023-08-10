How Are Southern California Kids Doing, Really? (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

It’s been three years since the pandemic upended our entire lives. I’ll never forget reporting on students and schools in the early days of COVID-19 — the nation’s students, and the adults who cared for them were in disarray. Everyone from district officials to parents were trying to figure out how to keep kids actively engaged in learning and socializing when everyone was isolated.

Are the kids alright?

That work has continued over the last few years as many students still struggle to get back into a “normal” groove in school. With Los Angeles Unified returning from summer break this Monday — and other districts soon to follow — the state of our kids in Southern California needs a temperature check. So how are kids actually doing?

For her latest story, my colleague Mariana Dale spoke with the grown folks who interact with kids all day, every day, to try and answer this question. There’s been a classroom-load of articles about learning loss and even though some parents have seen a decline in their students’ academics (state standardized test scores in English/language arts also reflect that), not all is lost. LAUSD has shown some gains in reading skills in the 8th grade.

Veteran teacher and 2023 California Teacher of the Year, Bridgette Donald-Blue said students are working hard, and it’s crucial for them to know the adults in their lives are “excited” for the results of their hard work. Donald-Blue also shared a “win” with Mariana that involved a student sharing her excitement about learning how to answer questions last year.

“We are here every day to celebrate those small successes and help them build upon what they've learned,” said Los Angeles teacher Bridgette Donald-Blue. (Mariana Dale / LAist)

“That was huge,” Donald-Blue said. “It's not always about getting the correct answer each and every time, but if she has a strategy and a knowledge of how to answer, then that means she will persevere.”

There are, of course, a lot of challenges kids these days are facing – academically, socially, emotionally. There are some wins but more work is needed to ensure the kids will really be alright.

Read the rest of Mariana’s story to learn more.

It’s been one hundred days since the beginning of the Writers Guild of America strike. Victoria Ivie reported why this signifier is important for those who are on the picket lines.

since the beginning of the Writers Guild of America strike. Victoria Ivie reported why this signifier is important for those who are on the picket lines. UPDATE: The Hillside Villa landlord is giving tenants notices to pay or leave their apartment in Chinatown. My colleague David Wagner has more information about this development.

landlord is giving tenants notices to pay or leave their apartment in Chinatown. My colleague David Wagner has more information about this development. There’s nothing like going to the Joshua Tree National Park to stargaze, climb the rocks and be among the native trees and plants. Unfortunately, more than 96,000 acres have been burned because of the York Fire, but there’s hope. My colleague Jacob Margolis reported on how the Joshua trees and other plants could recover.

to stargaze, climb the rocks and be among the native trees and plants. Unfortunately, more than 96,000 acres have been burned because of the York Fire, but there’s hope. My colleague Jacob Margolis reported on how the Joshua trees and other plants could recover. Some recent housing bond proposals have failed across California. CalMatters’ Ben Christopher reported on a possible amendment to the state constitution that could grant cities the power to borrow billions of dollars.

to the state constitution that could grant cities the power to borrow billions of dollars. More than two decades after Boys Don’t Cry was released in theaters, the Academy Museum Podcast explored the lasting footprint of the film that brought awareness to the killing of Brandon Teena, a transgender man. Read my colleague Monica Bushman’s latest article about the decision to cast a cisgender woman over the trans men that also auditioned, and listen to the podcast episode for more insight.

was released in theaters, the explored the lasting footprint of the film that brought awareness to the killing of Brandon Teena, a transgender man. Read my colleague Monica Bushman’s latest article about the a cisgender woman over the trans men that also auditioned, and listen to the podcast episode for more insight. One of Hollywood’s most famous horror queens, Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis co-wrote a new graphic novel called Mother Nature. Read more about why she and the other co-creators centered their story around a Native American teen who wages war against an oil giant in her New Mexico town.

a new graphic novel called Read more about why she and the other co-creators centered their story around a Native American teen who wages war against an oil giant in her New Mexico town. Do activities like getting outside in nature and working out actually make us happier? A couple of researchers found that some of our strategies aren’t actually supported by significant evidence.

LifeArk affordable plastic modular homes in El Monte. (Brian Feinzimer / LAist)

Every time I’m driving through a neighborhood in Los Angeles and see abandoned lots or buildings, I question why aren’t they being built out to support the people who don’t have a stable and safe home to live in.

Affordable housing is a key piece to solving Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis. So…why can’t we just build more? Of course, it’s more complicated than that, which is why my colleague, Brianna Lee, is in the process of creating a series on housing development in Los Angeles that will answer those seemingly simple, but vastly complex questions.

