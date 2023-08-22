Helping Unhoused Angelenos With Severe Mental Illness (And Other Headlines)

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

When I was finding a therapist for my anxiety, it took me a long time to find not only the right match, but one that I can afford. It turns out I’m not alone. Angelenos struggle every day with finding the right mental health help — but finding and maintaining it is even more difficult if you are unhoused with severe mental illness .



Street psychiatry

The latest homeless count from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) found that 25% of unhoused people in L.A. County self-reported experiencing severe mental illness. To break it down further, a study found that , in 2020, 4,500 unhoused people in L.A. County had been diagnosed with a psychotic spectrum disorder like schizophrenia .

To help address the issue, L.A. County has psychiatrists dedicated to aiding unsheltered people with severe mental health illnesses where they are. It’s part of the burgeoning practice of street medicine.

My colleague Robert Garrova, who has been reporting on the state of mental health for unhoused people in L.A. County, talked to and followed along with a street medicine team in L.A.

Groups like the Keck School of Medicine of USC's Street Medicine teams work hard to gain the trust of their patients and to come back when they say they will, so they feel comfortable to open up about their mental health struggles.

“We don’t want to be yet another person that’s abandoned them,” said Brett Feldman, director and co-founder of the Division of Street Medicine at USC.

USC has hired Jennifer Cohen from the University of Washington to steer the powerhouse athletic department away from a string of controversies and into a new and uncertain era in the Big Ten Conference.

from the University of Washington to away from a string of controversies and into a new and uncertain era in the Big Ten Conference. As predicted, Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rains to Southern California, particularly in the mountain and desert areas , which saw quite a bit of flooding and debris flows.

to Southern California, , which saw quite a bit of flooding and debris flows. Tropical Storm Hilary brought more than half of an entire year’s worth of rain to Palm Springs and surrounding desert areas in a single day, with significant flooding across the Coachella Valley.

and surrounding desert areas in a single day, across the Coachella Valley. A business owner in the San Bernardino mountain community of Cedar Glen was shot and killed Friday by a man who objected to an LGBTQ+ Pride flag displayed at her clothing store, officials said.

of Cedar Glen was shot and killed Friday by a man who displayed at her clothing store, officials said. Did you know you can watch a concert at Mt. Wilson Observatory? This L.A. Times story tells you what to expect — and how you can watch the next show. If concerts are not your thing, here are other events happening in L.A. and SoCal this week.

Bonding over soccer and a morning pint

Photo of LA Spurs member during the 2006-07 season. (Courtesy of LA Spurs / LA Spurs)

If you, like me, have been curious to watch more English soccer, or football as everyone else in the world calls it, because of shows like Ted Lasso or movies back in the day like Bend It Like Beckham, well I have some good news for you. But first, let me share a few facts that I learned as of writing this newsletter.

One, the English Premier League, England's top-level soccer league, is celebrating its 160-year anniversary this year; and two, the country is the birthplace of the sport.

But back to the good news. There are a lot of Premier League fan clubs in SoCal you can join and proudly wear your favorite team jersey . Imagine this: Early morning soccer with a “pint of beer with your best lads and ladettes,” or if you don’t partake in alcohol, just good ole’ yelling about that red card or that sometimes overly dramatic injury .

Now… is there one for Formula 1? Asking for a friend (Me, I’m the friend.)