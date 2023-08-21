Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And Southern California: Aug. 21 - 24

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Listen in on a conversation with Idina Menzel. Prep for Burning Man at Skybar's Night Market. Watch Herbie Hancock and all-stars celebrate Wayne Shorter at the Hollywood Bowl.

Events

Monday, Aug. 21; 7:30 p.m.

An Hour w/ Rory Scovel

The Elysian Theater

1944 Riverside Drive, Echo Park

The comedian, writer and performer currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Physical and performs an hour of comedy live.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 22; 7:30 p.m.

A Conversation With Idina Menzel

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum welcomes Idina Menzel for a special evening to celebrate her upcoming project, Drama Queen. She’ll discuss her career in music, acting and on Broadway and the process of making her new album. The project is a departure from her other projects as it’s a dance album with her big voice complementing disco-infused beats and powerhouse anthems.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 22; 7 - 11 p.m.

Skybar’s Night Market

Mondrian Los Angeles

8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Get ready for Black Rock City at the Burning Man-themed night market “In Dust We Trust.” Shop poolside for all your desert essentials, including vintage threads, hats, faux furs, jewelry, kimonos, goggles and other gear. While you shop, enjoy cocktail specials, a beauty bar, tarot readings and live DJ sets. Ages 21+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.

The Crossword Show

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Host Zach Sherwin ("Epic Rap Battles of History") leads a communal crossword-solving show, joined by guest panelists Rachel Bloom and Jodie Sweetin. As the solvers decipher the various clues, Sherwin leads the showdown “down rabbit holes of comedy, music, wordplay, and trivia, all inspired by the answer words.”

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 23; 10 p.m.

WTF Wednesdays: Psychotronic After School Special

Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St. #100, Santa Ana

West Coast 16mm programmer Greg Hamilton presents the Psychotronic After School Special to the OC in collaboration with See It On 16mm. This handmade program of ephemera from the 1960s-1980s brings together forgotten films, rare animations and commercials on the big screen. Stay after the screening with an aftershow quiz and prizes.

COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 23; noon

Culture Break

JANM Plaza (adjacent to the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station)

Little Tokyo

Attend the first in a series of Culture Break events — lunchtime live music and art performances near Metro stations. Presented by the Central City Association of Los Angeles and Downtown Works, the events take place on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. starting this week with a performance by L.A.’s own Dengue Fever, known for their blend of Cambodian rock, Afro grooves, surf and garage music. Also joining the fun are puppeteers for the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and sculptor Calder Greenwood.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 23; 8 p.m.

Herbie Hancock Celebrates Wayne Shorter

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

One great musician pays tribute to another in this all-star concert. Hancock is joined by Alex Acuña, Brian Blade, Terence Blanchard, Terri Lyne Carrington, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, esperanza spalding, Kamasi Washington and others in playing tribute to the late master saxophonist.

COST: Tickets start at $24; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 24 - Wednesday, Aug. 30

Friend of the Fest

Aero Theatre - 1328 Montana Ave.

Santa Monica Los Feliz 3 - 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

This new film festival is dedicated to and curated by some of American Cinematheque’s fav podcasts. Titles screening during the festival run include The Babadook, Thelma & Louise, Pariah, JFK, The King Of Comedy, There Will Be Blood, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, The 39 Steps, Soapdish, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Chungking Express and The Invitation. On Thursday, Miami Nice presents Miami Vice at Los Feliz Theatre and The Big Picture presents The Talented Mr. Ripley at the Aero.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO



Thursday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m.

Girls on Guys Comedy Show

Bar Moxy at Moxy DTLA

1260 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Nina Tarr of the Girls on Guys podcast hosts an evening of stand-up comedy, stories, ramblings and surprises. Tickets include one beer.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 24; 7:30 p.m.

Masc: The Shorts + The Aggressives

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series Masc: Trans Men, Butch Dykes and Gender-nonconforming Heroes in Cinema continues this week with several short films and the feature The Aggressives (2005), a documentary of vibrant butches, studs and masc people of color from NYC’s ballroom and nightlife scene. The film offers profiles of six Aggressives (AGs), including trans actor and activist Marquise Vilson. In-person Q&A follows with screenwriter Moira Morel (Vámonos), director Bret Parker (Pete), screenwriter Pete Barma (Pete) and moderator Jenni Olson.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m.

Sunset Concerts: Antibalas

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Dance to the music of Brooklyn-based Afrobeat ensemble Antibalas as they close out the summer Sunset Concerts. DJ Linafornia spins tunes as well. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the galleries and concessions.

COST: FREE, but parking is $20; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Little Forest

The Academy Museum presents an encore screening of Yim-soon Rye's Little Forest on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a post-screening conversation with the filmmaker in person. The film was originally screened as a part of the museum's Korean Woman Director series earlier this summer. Based on the popular manga series by Daisuke Igarashi, the film is a meditation on the simpler life as it follows a young woman who escapes the city and returns to her childhood home in the country. She finds an empty house and comfort in the “Little Forest,” her mom’s old garden. Tickets: $7 - $10.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hotel recently unveiled the Lalique & Vignobles Silvio Denz Wine and Chocolate Tasting Room in the Lobby Lounge. (Courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.

