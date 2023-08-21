Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And Southern California: Aug. 21 - 24
Listen in on a conversation with Idina Menzel. Prep for Burning Man at Skybar’s Night Market. Watch Herbie Hancock and all-stars celebrate Wayne Shorter at the Hollywood Bowl.
Events
Monday, Aug. 21; 7:30 p.m.
An Hour w/ Rory Scovel
The Elysian Theater
1944 Riverside Drive, Echo Park
The comedian, writer and performer currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Physical and performs an hour of comedy live.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 22; 7:30 p.m.
A Conversation With Idina Menzel
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The museum welcomes Idina Menzel for a special evening to celebrate her upcoming project, Drama Queen. She’ll discuss her career in music, acting and on Broadway and the process of making her new album. The project is a departure from her other projects as it’s a dance album with her big voice complementing disco-infused beats and powerhouse anthems.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 22; 7 - 11 p.m.
Skybar’s Night Market
Mondrian Los Angeles
8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
Get ready for Black Rock City at the Burning Man-themed night market “In Dust We Trust.” Shop poolside for all your desert essentials, including vintage threads, hats, faux furs, jewelry, kimonos, goggles and other gear. While you shop, enjoy cocktail specials, a beauty bar, tarot readings and live DJ sets. Ages 21+.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m.
The Crossword Show
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Host Zach Sherwin ("Epic Rap Battles of History") leads a communal crossword-solving show, joined by guest panelists Rachel Bloom and Jodie Sweetin. As the solvers decipher the various clues, Sherwin leads the showdown “down rabbit holes of comedy, music, wordplay, and trivia, all inspired by the answer words.”
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 23; 10 p.m.
WTF Wednesdays: Psychotronic After School Special
Frida Cinema
305 E. 4th St. #100, Santa Ana
West Coast 16mm programmer Greg Hamilton presents the Psychotronic After School Special to the OC in collaboration with See It On 16mm. This handmade program of ephemera from the 1960s-1980s brings together forgotten films, rare animations and commercials on the big screen. Stay after the screening with an aftershow quiz and prizes.
COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 23; noon
Culture Break
JANM Plaza (adjacent to the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station)
Little Tokyo
Attend the first in a series of Culture Break events — lunchtime live music and art performances near Metro stations. Presented by the Central City Association of Los Angeles and Downtown Works, the events take place on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. starting this week with a performance by L.A.’s own Dengue Fever, known for their blend of Cambodian rock, Afro grooves, surf and garage music. Also joining the fun are puppeteers for the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and sculptor Calder Greenwood.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 23; 8 p.m.
Herbie Hancock Celebrates Wayne Shorter
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
One great musician pays tribute to another in this all-star concert. Hancock is joined by Alex Acuña, Brian Blade, Terence Blanchard, Terri Lyne Carrington, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, esperanza spalding, Kamasi Washington and others in playing tribute to the late master saxophonist.
COST: Tickets start at $24; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 24 - Wednesday, Aug. 30
Friend of the Fest
Aero Theatre - 1328 Montana Ave.
Santa Monica Los Feliz 3 - 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
This new film festival is dedicated to and curated by some of American Cinematheque’s fav podcasts. Titles screening during the festival run include The Babadook, Thelma & Louise, Pariah, JFK, The King Of Comedy, There Will Be Blood, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, The 39 Steps, Soapdish, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Chungking Express and The Invitation. On Thursday, Miami Nice presents Miami Vice at Los Feliz Theatre and The Big Picture presents The Talented Mr. Ripley at the Aero.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m.
Girls on Guys Comedy Show
Bar Moxy at Moxy DTLA
1260 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
Nina Tarr of the Girls on Guys podcast hosts an evening of stand-up comedy, stories, ramblings and surprises. Tickets include one beer.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Masc: The Shorts + The Aggressives
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series Masc: Trans Men, Butch Dykes and Gender-nonconforming Heroes in Cinema continues this week with several short films and the feature The Aggressives (2005), a documentary of vibrant butches, studs and masc people of color from NYC’s ballroom and nightlife scene. The film offers profiles of six Aggressives (AGs), including trans actor and activist Marquise Vilson. In-person Q&A follows with screenwriter Moira Morel (Vámonos), director Bret Parker (Pete), screenwriter Pete Barma (Pete) and moderator Jenni Olson.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m.
Sunset Concerts: Antibalas
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
Dance to the music of Brooklyn-based Afrobeat ensemble Antibalas as they close out the summer Sunset Concerts. DJ Linafornia spins tunes as well. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the galleries and concessions.
COST: FREE, but parking is $20; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Little Forest
The Academy Museum presents an encore screening of Yim-soon Rye's Little Forest on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a post-screening conversation with the filmmaker in person. The film was originally screened as a part of the museum's Korean Woman Director series earlier this summer. Based on the popular manga series by Daisuke Igarashi, the film is a meditation on the simpler life as it follows a young woman who escapes the city and returns to her childhood home in the country. She finds an empty house and comfort in the “Little Forest,” her mom’s old garden. Tickets: $7 - $10.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hotel unveiled the Lalique & Vignobles Silvio Denz Wine and Chocolate Tasting Room in the Lobby Lounge. The wine and chocolate pairing starts at $42, offering a flight of three wines from Vignobles Silvio Denz, each complemented by a gourmet chocolate pairing by the award-winning culinary team at the Waldorf. Each wine is served in an iconic glass.
- On Tuesday, Aug. 22, beginning at 5 p.m., Nuvo Olive Oil Presents: The Feast Of The California Olive at the La Lo La Rooftop at AC Hotel DTLA. The 1.5-hour experience includes an Olive Oil 101 Tasting, a three-course olive oil-focused feast and a specialty cocktail. Tickets: $95.
- Attend a Tábla Wines Tasting at Vintage Wine + Eats in Studio City on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tastings are $30 ($25 for Wine Club members) and include Tábla’s current releases, plus a preview of the newest red blend, Rua (Gaelic for ginger or red-haired), all poured by owner/winemaker Matt Espiro Jaeger. The event is 21+; tickets available at the door.
- OpenTable continues its Summer Sets series of one-night-only events celebrating food and music in L.A. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, chef Jason Neroni's Best Bet Pizzeria features a special menu with music pairings. Book here. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Pasjoli in Santa Monica offers a multi-course dinner featuring Pasjoli favorites and classics and a tailored playlist. Book here.
- STK Steakhouse in Westwood welcomes the Ladies of STK DJ Tour 2023 from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Saturday, Aug. 26. This stop marks the end of a six-week tour of all female artists spinning at STK locations across the country, including Marissa Sardar, Kasey Berry, Chitown Shani, Ree De La Vega, DJ Vida, L1 and SAVASHA with each DJ performing 45-minute back-to-back sets. While at STK, try their new cocktails, including the Cucumber Stiletto made with Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, St-Germain, muddle cucumber, mint and the Strawberry Cobbler with Belvedere Vodka, muddled strawberry, and graham cracker crust. Shots of Don Julio 1942 will also be available all summer long.
