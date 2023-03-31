After Three Years, COVID-19 Eviction Protections Expire

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Los Angeles County has kept COVID-19 eviction protections for renters for much longer than other parts of the nation.



COVID eviction protections expire today

Today, the safeguards have ended. Now about 246,000 households in L.A. County that owe back pay in rent could face eviction this month.

My colleague Julia Barajas spoke with several Angeleno renters who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 and are currently behind on their rent. They’ve gotten sick with COVID, lost jobs and lost loved ones in the past three years. Some, like Martha Aguilar, who is five months behind rent, have yet to fully recover from catching COVID. She’ll have to move into a friend's home without a lot of her belongings.

"If my friend leaves the state, like so many others have," Aguilar said, "I’ll be one more person on the street."

My colleague David Wagner wrote about how advocates and L.A. officials are concerned about how this could spark a homelessness crisis. But there’s data that shows there’s already been people who haven’t been completely protected from their landlords filing for evictions.

There are ways renters can get help. David has a comprehensive guide on how to navigate the end of the eviction moratorium.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Mark Ridley-Thomas, once one of L.A.’s most notable politicians, has been found guilty of bribery and conspiracy in a federal corruption trial. My colleague Frank Stoltze has more on this developing story.

of in a federal corruption trial. My colleague Frank Stoltze has more on this developing story. Diana Pinacho wrote about the erasure of Afro-Mexicans’ roots in Mexico and in the U.S. in the latest Being American story. She wrote about her fight to ensure Afro-Mexicans are seen and represented in her home country and in her new home of L.A.

in Mexico and in the U.S. in the latest story. She wrote about her fight to ensure Afro-Mexicans are seen and represented in her home country and in her new home of L.A. Two years ago, a work group of county offices, community groups and service providers gave the L.A. County Board of Supervisors a 145-page proposal to close Men's Central Jail, calling it “unsafe, crowded and crumbling.” Yet, there haven’t been any promises made to close the facility. My colleague Robert Garrova has more on what the work group is calling for the county supervisors to do.

Men's Central Jail, calling it Yet, there haven’t been any promises made to close the facility. My colleague Robert Garrova has more on what the work group is calling for the county supervisors to do. The University of California has a new tentative plan to make the transferring process easier for students, but state lawmakers and college access advocates have concerns that the process would just get even more complicated.

has a new tentative plan to make the easier for students, but state lawmakers and college access advocates have concerns that the process would just get even more complicated. In the latest story for the K-Pop Dreaming podcast hosted by Vivian Yoon, my colleague Minju Park explored KCON, an annual Los Angeles-based festival that celebrates K-pop and Korean culture . Read her story to learn about the growth of Korean pop culture, how Koreatown became a place of investment and how KCON came to be.

for the podcast hosted by Vivian Yoon, my colleague Minju Park explored KCON, an annual Los Angeles-based festival that celebrates . Read her story to learn about the growth of Korean pop culture, how Koreatown became a place of investment and how KCON came to be. The WWE’s Wrestlemania takes place at SoFi Stadium this weekend and there’s plenty of controversy to go around the ring. My colleague Mike Roe has more smackdown tea and how pro wrestling is experiencing an uptick in fan attendance.

takes place at SoFi Stadium this weekend and there’s to go around the ring. My colleague Mike Roe has more smackdown tea and how pro wrestling is experiencing an uptick in fan attendance. What has corgis, drag races and comedy shows? The LAist’s weekend of events list does! Check out all of the exciting events this weekend here.



Music Fans Unite. Here's Where You Can Listen To Music For Free

The music scene at Venice West (Meg Botel / LAist)

If there’s one word I love, it’s free.

L.A. just so happens to be the place to be if you want to listen to music for no cost at all.

My colleagues Evan Jacoby and Megan Botel are giving us the lowdown on where we can find free and inexpensive music to listen to. There’s something for nearly every music listener out here.

Are you a jazz lover like me? The LACMA has free jazz concerts every Friday evening. Is punk more of your groove? The Smell is the perfect place to be for just $5. There’s so much to check out in this list. Do you enjoy listening to up-and-coming artists? MakeOutMusic has shows ranging from free to about $20 in Boyle Heights.

Read more about their recommendations on where to find good music to listen to that won’t break your bank. And ICYMI, check out their How To LA podcast episode about it!