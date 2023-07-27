Actors On Strike Want Regulations Around Self-Tape Auditions (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Six years before Actress Emma Stone won an Academy Award for La La Land, she starred in the teen comedy Easy A, her first leading role.

The Wild West of self-tape auditions

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



How did she even get that part?

She submitted a self-tape “video blog” audition to the casting directors. A decade, a pandemic and an ongoing Hollywood industry strike later, self-taped auditions have become not only the norm, they’ve become quite contentious. Actors are calling for regulations around self-tapes, which is now one of many issues on the negotiating table for SAG-AFTRA members and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios and streamers.

In the latest podcast episode from How To LA, host Brian De Los Santos spoke with Parenthood and The Bear actor Sarah Ramos about why self-tapes have become a huge problem: there’s no restrictions to what casting directors can require or request.

“Once self-taping became the norm, we started getting requests on the regular,” Ramos told Brian. “And part of the issue is that now the studios have no limit to what they can request from actors… Because it costs the producers nothing, they can ask for the moon.”

Ramos told Brian that there’s no regulations around the number of scenes actors can be required to memorize and perform or limits on the turnaround time for handing in a tape. Some union members have raised other concerns around self tapes, like being asked to perform unsafe activities or use materials that are outside of their resources.

It’s simply the Wild West. Anything goes. Ramos says it's “untenable.”

Listen to the latest How To LA podcast episode and read my colleague Monica Bushman’s article for more insight about what actors want and why, and how the AMPTP has countered so far.

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding.



Starting next week, Culver City will open a “safe sleep” site for unhoused residents with tents and access to food and other resources. The site is expected to house about 20 people, which would put a small dent in the city’s unsheltered population.

in the city’s unsheltered population. A proposed resolution that would have banned certain flags like the Pride flag got denied at the North Orange County Community Colleges District. It did not gain enough support after a public hearing this week.

certain flags like the Pride flag got denied at the North Orange County Community Colleges District. It did not gain enough support after a public hearing this week. Have you ever wondered what “Oogum Boogum” means? Well, now that soul artist Brenton Wood has turned 82-years-old, he spoke with my colleague Austin Cross about what the name of his most popular record means to him.

means? Well, now that soul artist Brenton Wood has turned 82-years-old, he spoke with my colleague Austin Cross about what the name of his most popular record means to him. What does it take to preserve important, ancient documents from history? Lucy Copp and Michael Goldsmith spoke with Huntington Library’s Kristi Westberg about what goes into the process of protecting some of our oldest works.

from history? Lucy Copp and Michael Goldsmith spoke with Huntington Library’s Kristi Westberg about what goes into the process of protecting some of our oldest works. Covered California enrollees who are struggling with the costs of healthcare will soon have lowered out-of-pocket spending. California Healthline’s Angela Hart has more details about what this may look like.

enrollees who are struggling with the costs of healthcare will soon have lowered out-of-pocket spending. California Healthline’s Angela Hart has more details about what this may look like. There's been a high number of reported heat-related illnesses across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking where the cases are.

across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking where the cases are. New electric vehicle chargers could be in our near future as several global carmakers join forces to bring in 30,000 renewable energy-powered chargers to North America.

could be in our near future as several global carmakers join forces to bring in 30,000 renewable energy-powered chargers to North America. Looking for some fun this weekend? Attend Improvised Shakespeare at the Ford Theaters. Prepare for Halloween season months in advance by getting spooked out at Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center. Eat pancakes and drink booze at this underground pop-up art show at Catch One in L.A. Check out these events and more on this weekend’s Best Things To Do list.

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait! One more thing...

La concha: a warm hug for your taste buds

Delia Flores Estevez of Panaderia Coatzingo with a sheet of conchas. (Brian Feinzimer / LAist)

One of my favorite simple meals to have in the morning right before work is a warm, sweet bread called concha and a horchata latte with a shot of espresso. I have my designated panadería I like to go to, but because of my colleagues Gab Chabrán and Brian De Los Santos, I now have three additional places to try.

In this How To LA podcast episode, they explore Coatzingo, Vallarta and Gusto Bread — three top-notch eateries to satisfy your pan dulce fix. The cool thing about the places that they explored is that they’re all different — one is traditional, one is commercial and one is artisanal.

Gab also wrote an article about their discoveries. His description of the conchas at owner Delia Flores Estevez’s Panadería Coatzingo in Historic South Central is enough for me to head there tomorrow morning before work:

“Other pan includes cemita roja, similar to a large brioche bun topped with a dusting of finely ground pink sprinkles. Next is a puro, a long cylindrical shape with the pan dulce dough wrapped around its center, similar to a burrito, then topped with a cookie topping that's made with sugar and shortening (or lard), similar to what you find on a concha”

Listen to the How To LA podcast episode all about conchas and read Gab’s article to find the location of these hot spots for sweet bread.