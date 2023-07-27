Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 28 - 30

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Prep for Halloween at the Midsummer Scream. Watch an improvised Shakespearean-style play. Celebrate Quincy Jones’ 90th birthday. Play in the Venice Beach games.



Events

Friday, July 28 - Saturday, July 29; 8 p.m.

Quincy Jones’ 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Jules Buckley conducts the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra along with a star-studded guest lineup — George Benson, Jennifer Hudson, John Mayer, Angélique Kidjo, Patti Austin, Ibrahim Maalouf among them — that pays tribute to composer, arranger and record producer Quincy Jones. Listen to hits over two nights, from “P.Y.T.” and “Thriller” to ”Give Me the Night” and “Fly Me To The Moon,” performed by the guest artists.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Friday, July 28; 7:30 p.m.

Pop Cultured with Jimmy Pardo (SAG & WGA benefit show)

The Lyric Hyperion Theater

2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

The pop culture-comedy game show returns with comedians competing in improvised games vying to become the Pop Cultured champion. Hosted and judged by comedian Jimmy Pardo, this week’s contestants include Jared Logan, Jonah Ray and special guests. Proceeds from the show benefit the SAG and WGA strike funds.

COST: $15, streaming option available for $10; MORE INFO

Friday, July 28; 8 p.m.

Improvised Shakespeare

Ford Theaters

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood Hills

The Improvised Shakespeare Company takes an audience suggestion and creates an entire play on the spot in the Shakespearean tradition and language. Nothing is planned or rehearsed and each play is completely different from the next. Sometimes it’s a comedy, sometimes a tragedy, but thou shalt enjoy the performance nonetheless.

COST: $32 - $38; MORE INFO

Summer Nights at the Tar Pits returns on Friday to the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum. (Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County)

Friday, July 28; 5 - 8 p.m.

Summer Nights at the Tar Pits

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum

5801 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Spend a summer night at the Tar Pits, relaxing as the sun goes down while sipping on drinks from the Tar Bar, nibbling on foods from food trucks or exploring the museum after hours. Chat with scientists about the collections, take a tour, watch and enjoy music courtesy of DJs from the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound and Ladies of Sound. If you can’t make it this week, there’s another Summer Night planned for Aug. 4.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Cosplayers get ready. The Midsummer Scream: Halloween And Horror Convention returns to the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center this weekend. (Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images)

Saturday, July 29 - Sunday, July 30

Midsummer Scream

Long Beach Convention Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

It’s never too early to start preparing for the spooky season, and the Halloween and horror convention Midsummer Scream is only happy to oblige. The West Coast’s biggest haunts and attractions, including Halloween Horror Nights, Knott’s Scary Farm, Fright Fest, Winchester Mystery House (San Jose), Delusion, Shaqtoberfest and L.A. Haunted Hayride, preview what they have in store along with panel discussions throughout the weekend. Shop from 350 vendors, visit the live entertainment in the Hall of Shadows and watch a curated short film festival in The Screaming Room.

COST: $35 - $130; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 29; 8 p.m.

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Catch One

4067 W. Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights

The underground pop-up art show returns to L.A., showcasing more than 700 works by 100+ local artists. Plus, true to its name, there are all-you-can-eat pancakes, DJs, live art and a full bar available. Ages 21+.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 29; 6 p.m.

Off the 405: Rahill

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood

The Getty’s free concert series "Off the 405" continues this weekend with multidisciplinary artist Rahill — a founding member of Brooklyn's psych-pop outfit Habibi. Her debut solo LP reflects her penchant for heavy pop music as well as her Iranian heritage, culture and music. Arrive early to visit the museum’s current exhibitions , picnic, or purchase food and drinks onsite. DJ set by Nassir Nassirzadeh at 6 p.m.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 29; 11 a.m.

Black Market Flea

The Beehive

1000 E. 60th St., Florence

Shop from Black-owned businesses and meet a creative community down at The Beehive. Find vintage clothing, candles, jewelry and food from 200 vendors. Plus, a full bar is available for those 21+ with ID. This month’s flea features a live performance from Jordan Ward and DJ sets from local favs. The market is open to all ages.

COST: Admission starts at $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 29; 7:30 p.m.

Querido Mexico

Musco Center for the Arts

One University Drive, Orange

The Santa Ana-based Mexican folkloric dance company and school Relámpago del Cielo Grupo Folklórico returns to the Musco stage with a full-length concert “Querido Mexico”.... (“Dear Mexico”). The visual and sonic letter to Mexico addresses “the beautiful traditions that many remember and hold in their hearts.” The concert features music from Mariachi Santa Monica.

COST: $38 - $48; MORE INFO

Take in the sights, sounds (and hills) of the park while hurdling haystacks and other natural barriers during a 5k or 10k cross-country run through Elysian Park.. (Courtesy of Aztlan Athletics)

Saturday, July 29; 8 a.m.

Aztlan XC Classic Run

Elysian Park

835 Academy Road., Elysian Park

The L.A. Parks Run series continues with a cross-country 5 or 10K run/walk through Elysian Park. Take in the sights, sounds (and hills) of the park while hurdling haystacks and other natural barriers associated with cross-country running. (Newbies, walkers and weekend warriors will have the option to skip the hurdles.) A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation. The races are open to all levels of ability and all ages. Pets must be on a leash.

COST: $25 - $55; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 29; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Venice Beach Games

Venice Beach Rec Center

1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

The beachfront festival is a celebration of sports, fitness, competition and camaraderie that features more than 80 events, including competitions, classes, meditations, cold plunges, yoga and more fun. Participate in everything from parkour to paddle tennis and boxing to hula hooping. Advance registration on Eventbrite or in person starting at 8 a.m. July 29.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 29; 2 p.m.

2nd Annual Bananas Splitty in the City 1K

Frogtown Brewery - 2931 Gilroy St., Frogtown

The Elysian - 1944 Riverside Drive, Echo Park

Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes, cohosts of the strange news podcast Bananas, hold the 2nd Annual Bananas Splitty in the City 1K — a downhill .621 mile event — this Saturday. The non-competitive running/walking event starts at Frogtown Brewery and ends at The Elysian, where the duo will record a live episode of their podcast. Participants are asked to come dressed as a banana or in a banana-adjacent costume. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity. Bib pickup starts at 2 p.m., the 1K starts at 3:50 p.m. and the show starts at 4:30 p.m. The show is sold out online, but a standby line will be at the door 30 minutes before showtime.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 29; 7 - 10 p.m.

Boombox in the Park

Levitt Pavilion

2230 W. 6th St., MacArthur Park

Enjoy a night of hip-hop under the stars with music from Monalisa, Inka One, Ben Diggin, DJ Analog, Mantron, J. Rocc, The Gaslamp Killer and others. The concert will also be streamed live on Levitt LA’s YouTube Channel, Facebook Live and Twitch.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

According to a report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row in 2022. Try it for yourself or play in a tournament in Santa Monica this weekend. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Outdoor Pick

Pickleball Tournament and Open Play

To celebrate its first birthday, The New Bar, an alcohol-free drinks destination, is throwing a pickleball tournament and open-play party at the Santa Monica Pickleball Center on Saturday, July 29. The tournament starts at noon, and casual open play takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Get tips on your game from pickleball pro and coach Matt Manasse, listen to music, snack on bites and drink from an open bar. Brands joining the festivities with complimentary drinks and fun giveaways include HOP WTR, Best Day Brewing, Proxies and Vacation Inc. Tickets are $25 - $35.

Viewing Pick

Wet Hot American Summer

The Secret Movie Club screens this 2001 cult classic comedy on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. This summer camp romp was directed by David Wain and written by Wain and Michael Showalter (both of The State and Stella comedy troupes) and lovingly riffs on the summer movies of the 1970s and ’80s with teen humor, sex and bonding among a group of misfit campers and counselors. Wet Hot American Summer stars Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Janeane Garafolo, Molly Shannon, Michael Ian Black and Christopher Meloni among many other recognizable faces. Tickets: $12 - $15.

The Santa Ana Zoo holds its fundraising Brew at the Zoo event this weekend. (Courtesy of the Santa Ana Zoo)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Cafe Caravan in Los Feliz holds "Moo Hong," A Kushiyaki Night on Sunday, July 30 beginning at 6 p.m. Chef Nan Yimcharoen of KinKan pops in to grill up skewers that pair with Cafe Caravan's wines and beverages.

on Sunday, July 30 beginning at 6 p.m. Chef Nan Yimcharoen of KinKan pops in to grill up skewers that pair with Cafe Caravan's wines and beverages. Pez Cantina , known for its coastal Mexican cuisine, brings back its Havana Nights on Saturday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. on its outdoor patio in downtown L.A. The evening includes live music, specialty cocktails and executive chef Bret Thompson's dinner specials featuring a golden pompano a la Cubana, a whole fish served with zesty salsa mojo de ajo.

, known for its coastal Mexican cuisine, brings back its Havana Nights on Saturday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. on its outdoor patio in downtown L.A. The evening includes live music, specialty cocktails and executive chef Bret Thompson's dinner specials featuring a golden pompano a la Cubana, a whole fish served with zesty salsa mojo de ajo. The Santa Ana Zoo holds its annual fundraiser Brew at the Zoo on Friday, July 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Explore the zoo and its animal residents, listen to music and sample beer from a number of craft breweries. Food tastings and pub-style dishes are available for purchase. Ages 21+ only. Tickets: $65 - $75.

Lemon Poppy Kitchen in Glassell Park brings back Sour Cherry, a new concept from Lemon Poppy Kitchen chef-owner Anca Caliman and L.A. chef Eden Batki (formerly of Elf Cafe & Dune Kitchen). Inspired by their recent travels, they’re holding a Transylvania-inspired pop-up on Saturday, July 29, from 5 p.m. until sold out. The three-course dinner ($45) includes a grilled main dish of (mititei, mushroom pleskavitsa, or fish). Make reservations through Open Table .

. First & Last Club , a new bar and restaurant in downtown L.A. that channels European beach vibes and fare, opens to the public on Friday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. The Club has a spritz bar and offers craft cocktails, and its food menu includes homemade focaccia five ways, charcuterie and other shareables.

, a new bar and restaurant in downtown L.A. that channels European beach vibes and fare, opens to the public on Friday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. The Club has a spritz bar and offers craft cocktails, and its food menu includes homemade focaccia five ways, charcuterie and other shareables. Little Tokyo Service Center’s fundraising event Sake on the Rocks takes place on Friday, July 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. Join in an evening of sake tastings, food and fun (such as an all-new shochu cocktail contest). Tickets are $175 and include unlimited eat and drink from various vendors. This event is 21+.

takes place on Friday, July 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. Join in an evening of sake tastings, food and fun (such as an all-new shochu cocktail contest). Tickets are $175 and include unlimited eat and drink from various vendors. This event is 21+. Hamasaku in Westwood offers a WGA & SAG Sushi Lunch for $25 to guild members. The sushi lunch includes house salad, miso soup, ice green tea, and mochi ice cream with the choice of sashimi moriawase, sushi moriawase, or chirashi. Guests must present their WGA or SAG card to receive the offer.