Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 28 - 30
Prep for Halloween at the Midsummer Scream. Watch an improvised Shakespearean-style play. Celebrate Quincy Jones’ 90th birthday. Play in the Venice Beach games.
Events
Friday, July 28 - Saturday, July 29; 8 p.m.
Quincy Jones’ 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Jules Buckley conducts the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra along with a star-studded guest lineup — George Benson, Jennifer Hudson, John Mayer, Angélique Kidjo, Patti Austin, Ibrahim Maalouf among them — that pays tribute to composer, arranger and record producer Quincy Jones. Listen to hits over two nights, from “P.Y.T.” and “Thriller” to ”Give Me the Night” and “Fly Me To The Moon,” performed by the guest artists.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Friday, July 28; 7:30 p.m.
Pop Cultured with Jimmy Pardo (SAG & WGA benefit show)
The Lyric Hyperion Theater
2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
The pop culture-comedy game show returns with comedians competing in improvised games vying to become the Pop Cultured champion. Hosted and judged by comedian Jimmy Pardo, this week’s contestants include Jared Logan, Jonah Ray and special guests. Proceeds from the show benefit the SAG and WGA strike funds.
COST: $15, streaming option available for $10; MORE INFO
Friday, July 28; 8 p.m.
Improvised Shakespeare
Ford Theaters
2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood Hills
The Improvised Shakespeare Company takes an audience suggestion and creates an entire play on the spot in the Shakespearean tradition and language. Nothing is planned or rehearsed and each play is completely different from the next. Sometimes it’s a comedy, sometimes a tragedy, but thou shalt enjoy the performance nonetheless.
COST: $32 - $38; MORE INFO
Friday, July 28; 5 - 8 p.m.
Summer Nights at the Tar Pits
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
5801 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Spend a summer night at the Tar Pits, relaxing as the sun goes down while sipping on drinks from the Tar Bar, nibbling on foods from food trucks or exploring the museum after hours. Chat with scientists about the collections, take a tour, watch and enjoy music courtesy of DJs from the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound and Ladies of Sound. If you can’t make it this week, there’s another Summer Night planned for Aug. 4.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29 - Sunday, July 30
Midsummer Scream
Long Beach Convention Center
300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
It’s never too early to start preparing for the spooky season, and the Halloween and horror convention Midsummer Scream is only happy to oblige. The West Coast’s biggest haunts and attractions, including Halloween Horror Nights, Knott’s Scary Farm, Fright Fest, Winchester Mystery House (San Jose), Delusion, Shaqtoberfest and L.A. Haunted Hayride, preview what they have in store along with panel discussions throughout the weekend. Shop from 350 vendors, visit the live entertainment in the Hall of Shadows and watch a curated short film festival in The Screaming Room.
COST: $35 - $130; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 8 p.m.
Pancakes & Booze Art Show
Catch One
4067 W. Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights
The underground pop-up art show returns to L.A., showcasing more than 700 works by 100+ local artists. Plus, true to its name, there are all-you-can-eat pancakes, DJs, live art and a full bar available. Ages 21+.
COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 6 p.m.
Off the 405: Rahill
Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood
The Getty’s free concert series "Off the 405" continues this weekend with multidisciplinary artist Rahill — a founding member of Brooklyn's psych-pop outfit Habibi. Her debut solo LP reflects her penchant for heavy pop music as well as her Iranian heritage, culture and music. Arrive early to visit the museum’s current exhibitions, picnic, or purchase food and drinks onsite. DJ set by Nassir Nassirzadeh at 6 p.m.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 11 a.m.
Black Market Flea
The Beehive
1000 E. 60th St., Florence
Shop from Black-owned businesses and meet a creative community down at The Beehive. Find vintage clothing, candles, jewelry and food from 200 vendors. Plus, a full bar is available for those 21+ with ID. This month’s flea features a live performance from Jordan Ward and DJ sets from local favs. The market is open to all ages.
COST: Admission starts at $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 7:30 p.m.
Querido Mexico
Musco Center for the Arts
One University Drive, Orange
The Santa Ana-based Mexican folkloric dance company and school Relámpago del Cielo Grupo Folklórico returns to the Musco stage with a full-length concert “Querido Mexico”.... (“Dear Mexico”). The visual and sonic letter to Mexico addresses “the beautiful traditions that many remember and hold in their hearts.” The concert features music from Mariachi Santa Monica.
COST: $38 - $48; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 8 a.m.
Aztlan XC Classic Run
Elysian Park
835 Academy Road., Elysian Park
The L.A. Parks Run series continues with a cross-country 5 or 10K run/walk through Elysian Park. Take in the sights, sounds (and hills) of the park while hurdling haystacks and other natural barriers associated with cross-country running. (Newbies, walkers and weekend warriors will have the option to skip the hurdles.) A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation. The races are open to all levels of ability and all ages. Pets must be on a leash.
COST: $25 - $55; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Venice Beach Games
Venice Beach Rec Center
1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
The beachfront festival is a celebration of sports, fitness, competition and camaraderie that features more than 80 events, including competitions, classes, meditations, cold plunges, yoga and more fun. Participate in everything from parkour to paddle tennis and boxing to hula hooping. Advance registration on Eventbrite or in person starting at 8 a.m. July 29.
COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 2 p.m.
2nd Annual Bananas Splitty in the City 1K
Frogtown Brewery - 2931 Gilroy St., Frogtown
The Elysian - 1944 Riverside Drive, Echo Park
Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes, cohosts of the strange news podcast Bananas, hold the 2nd Annual Bananas Splitty in the City 1K — a downhill .621 mile event — this Saturday. The non-competitive running/walking event starts at Frogtown Brewery and ends at The Elysian, where the duo will record a live episode of their podcast. Participants are asked to come dressed as a banana or in a banana-adjacent costume. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity. Bib pickup starts at 2 p.m., the 1K starts at 3:50 p.m. and the show starts at 4:30 p.m. The show is sold out online, but a standby line will be at the door 30 minutes before showtime.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, July 29; 7 - 10 p.m.
Boombox in the Park
Levitt Pavilion
2230 W. 6th St., MacArthur Park
Enjoy a night of hip-hop under the stars with music from Monalisa, Inka One, Ben Diggin, DJ Analog, Mantron, J. Rocc, The Gaslamp Killer and others. The concert will also be streamed live on Levitt LA’s YouTube Channel, Facebook Live and Twitch.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Pickleball Tournament and Open Play
To celebrate its first birthday, The New Bar, an alcohol-free drinks destination, is throwing a pickleball tournament and open-play party at the Santa Monica Pickleball Center on Saturday, July 29. The tournament starts at noon, and casual open play takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Get tips on your game from pickleball pro and coach Matt Manasse, listen to music, snack on bites and drink from an open bar. Brands joining the festivities with complimentary drinks and fun giveaways include HOP WTR, Best Day Brewing, Proxies and Vacation Inc. Tickets are $25 - $35.
Viewing Pick
Wet Hot American Summer
The Secret Movie Club screens this 2001 cult classic comedy on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. This summer camp romp was directed by David Wain and written by Wain and Michael Showalter (both of The State and Stella comedy troupes) and lovingly riffs on the summer movies of the 1970s and ’80s with teen humor, sex and bonding among a group of misfit campers and counselors. Wet Hot American Summer stars Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Janeane Garafolo, Molly Shannon, Michael Ian Black and Christopher Meloni among many other recognizable faces. Tickets: $12 - $15.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- Cafe Caravan in Los Feliz holds "Moo Hong," A Kushiyaki Night on Sunday, July 30 beginning at 6 p.m. Chef Nan Yimcharoen of KinKan pops in to grill up skewers that pair with Cafe Caravan's wines and beverages.
- Pez Cantina, known for its coastal Mexican cuisine, brings back its Havana Nights on Saturday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. on its outdoor patio in downtown L.A. The evening includes live music, specialty cocktails and executive chef Bret Thompson's dinner specials featuring a golden pompano a la Cubana, a whole fish served with zesty salsa mojo de ajo.
- The Santa Ana Zoo holds its annual fundraiser Brew at the Zoo on Friday, July 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Explore the zoo and its animal residents, listen to music and sample beer from a number of craft breweries. Food tastings and pub-style dishes are available for purchase. Ages 21+ only. Tickets: $65 - $75.
- Lemon Poppy Kitchen in Glassell Park brings back Sour Cherry, a new concept from Lemon Poppy Kitchen chef-owner Anca Caliman and L.A. chef Eden Batki (formerly of Elf Cafe & Dune Kitchen). Inspired by their recent travels, they’re holding a Transylvania-inspired pop-up on Saturday, July 29, from 5 p.m. until sold out. The three-course dinner ($45) includes a grilled main dish of (mititei, mushroom pleskavitsa, or fish). Make reservations through Open Table.
- First & Last Club, a new bar and restaurant in downtown L.A. that channels European beach vibes and fare, opens to the public on Friday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. The Club has a spritz bar and offers craft cocktails, and its food menu includes homemade focaccia five ways, charcuterie and other shareables.
- Little Tokyo Service Center’s fundraising event Sake on the Rocks takes place on Friday, July 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. Join in an evening of sake tastings, food and fun (such as an all-new shochu cocktail contest). Tickets are $175 and include unlimited eat and drink from various vendors. This event is 21+.
- Hamasaku in Westwood offers a WGA & SAG Sushi Lunch for $25 to guild members. The sushi lunch includes house salad, miso soup, ice green tea, and mochi ice cream with the choice of sashimi moriawase, sushi moriawase, or chirashi. Guests must present their WGA or SAG card to receive the offer.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Pickets are being held outside at movie and TV studios across the city
-
For some critics, this feels less like a momentous departure and more like a footnote.
-
Disneyland's famous "Fantasmic!" show came to a sudden end when its 45-foot animatronic dragon — Maleficent — burst into flames.
-
Leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun issue a joint statement along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.
-
Every two years, Desert X presents site-specific outdoor installations throughout the Coachella Valley. Two Los Angeles artists have new work on display.