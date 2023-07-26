A Proposed Flag Ban Gets Denied At North OC Community Colleges

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The North Orange County Community Colleges District’s bout with a flag ban is over for now. The proposed resolution, which would have allowed only certain flags to be “flown, affixed or displayed” on district property didn’t get enough support after hours of public comment Tuesday night.

What happened? Trustee Ryan Bent, who introduced the resolution, didn’t get board support to bring the motion to a vote, which many saw as a way to stop the Pride flag from going up. As a result, the proposed flag policy failed in the meeting. Professors, students and staff showed up to the meeting and urged the board to deny the item.

How would the policy have changed things? It would have banned “religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags and banners” from being on display in the district. Only the American flag and a handful of other government and college flags would have been allowed. While the resolution didn’t explain what areas of display applied, Bent said after his motion failed that this was never about taking flags out of affinity spaces.