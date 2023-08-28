A Look Back At Mark Ridley-Thomas’ Legacy (And Other Headlines)

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Mark Ridley-Thomas is known by many as one of the most powerful figures in the history of Los Angeles politics. He's also scheduled to be sentenced today in federal court for corruption.

Looking at MRT's career

Our Frank Stoltze recounts the journey of the former county supervisor, whose career spanned more than four decades and saw him in the trenches of some of the most intense political conflicts Los Angeles has ever faced — as a county supervisor and the city councilmember. Then, in March, a jury found Ridley-Thomas guilty of bribery and conspiracy , an odyssey that involved county contracts, a USC dean and a scholarship and job for his son.

The verdict elicited some strong words, especially from the U.S. attorney who said Ridley-Thomas "defrauded" the people of L.A. County. Supporters of the former supervisor, however, still point to a career marked with moments of progressive activism. Mayor Karen Bass, who has known Ridley-Thomas since the 1980s, said he had been a "champion of our city" after his conviction.

Check out more of Frank's picture of Ridley-Thomas’ multifaceted political career — and how it all stopped.

College football is (kind of) back

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans avoids the tackle against Elijah Wood #14 of the San Jose State Spartans during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

This actually felt slightly lost in the news mix this past week, but college football made its return this weekend as a couple of the nation’s ranked teams kicked off their seasons. Last night, all eyes were on the latest edition of No. 6 USC and their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams. He looked sharp enough in a 56-28 win over San Jose State . The other ranked team that played Saturday? The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (ranked 13th), who rolled over Navy 42-3 all the way over in Dublin, Ireland.