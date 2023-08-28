A Look Back At Mark Ridley-Thomas’ Legacy (And Other Headlines)
Keep up with our local independent news
Mark Ridley-Thomas is known by many as one of the most powerful figures in the history of Los Angeles politics. He's also scheduled to be sentenced today in federal court for corruption.
-
This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning
Looking at MRT's career
Our Frank Stoltze recounts the journey of the former county supervisor, whose career spanned more than four decades and saw him in the trenches of some of the most intense political conflicts Los Angeles has ever faced — as a county supervisor and the city councilmember. Then, in March, a jury found Ridley-Thomas guilty of bribery and conspiracy, an odyssey that involved county contracts, a USC dean and a scholarship and job for his son.
The verdict elicited some strong words, especially from the U.S. attorney who said Ridley-Thomas "defrauded" the people of L.A. County. Supporters of the former supervisor, however, still point to a career marked with moments of progressive activism. Mayor Karen Bass, who has known Ridley-Thomas since the 1980s, said he had been a "champion of our city" after his conviction.
Check out more of Frank's picture of Ridley-Thomas’ multifaceted political career — and how it all stopped.
More news
(After you stop hitting snooze)
-
*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!
- Another SoCal sports team is bringing home a championship. This time, it's the Little Leaguers from El Segundo, who faced Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday. It ended up being one of the best games I’ve ever watched, and it was a walk-off, moonshot homer from Louis Lappe that sealed the deal in a 6-5 victory.
- Bob Barker, the iconic host of The Price Is Right who once traded hands with Happy Gilmore/Adam Sandler, died Saturday at the age of 99.
- The Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood is back open after its dancers successfully unionized — making the club the first of its kind in the U.S. since the 1990s.
- A little over 100 years ago, Los Angeles witnessed the dawn of its first bus line. It debuted on Western Avenue in 1923.
- Did you hear a big plane flying overhead on Saturday? It was a not-quiet-at-all part of a NOAA research mission to get air quality data.
- Ms. Donut has been in Echo Park for more than a decade, serving as an example of immigrant entrepreneurship that can be seen all over Los Angeles. Sadly, the shop is shutting down after its lease expires.
Wait... one more thing
College football is (kind of) back
This actually felt slightly lost in the news mix this past week, but college football made its return this weekend as a couple of the nation’s ranked teams kicked off their seasons. Last night, all eyes were on the latest edition of No. 6 USC and their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams. He looked sharp enough in a 56-28 win over San Jose State. The other ranked team that played Saturday? The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (ranked 13th), who rolled over Navy 42-3 all the way over in Dublin, Ireland.
-
Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.
-
Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.