News

Former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn Sentenced In Mark Ridley-Thomas Bribery Case

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Jul 24, 2023 12:11 PM
Topline:

Former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn has been convicted for her involvement in a bribery scheme that also led to the conviction of former Los Angeles City Council member Mark Ridley-Thomas.

What we know: Prosecutors did not seek prison time. A federal judge has ordered Flynn to serve three years probation, including 18 months of home confinement with electronic monitoring. Flynn is also required to pay a $150,000 fine.

The backstory: Flynn admitted to participating in a scheme to bring business to USC's School of Social Work, in exchange for providing Ridley-Thomas' son with a full scholarship and paid faculty job.

Why it matters: Flynn and Ridley Thomas' exchanges happened while he was serving on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

What's next: Ridley-Thomas was convicted at trial earlier this year and is scheduled for sentencing in August.

Go deeper: Mark Ridley-Thomas Found Guilty Of Bribery and Conspiracy

