Former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn Sentenced In Mark Ridley-Thomas Bribery Case
Topline:
Former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn has been convicted for her involvement in a bribery scheme that also led to the conviction of former Los Angeles City Council member Mark Ridley-Thomas.
What we know: Prosecutors did not seek prison time. A federal judge has ordered Flynn to serve three years probation, including 18 months of home confinement with electronic monitoring. Flynn is also required to pay a $150,000 fine.
The backstory: Flynn admitted to participating in a scheme to bring business to USC's School of Social Work, in exchange for providing Ridley-Thomas' son with a full scholarship and paid faculty job.
Why it matters: Flynn and Ridley Thomas' exchanges happened while he was serving on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.
What's next: Ridley-Thomas was convicted at trial earlier this year and is scheduled for sentencing in August.
Go deeper: Mark Ridley-Thomas Found Guilty Of Bribery and Conspiracy
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.