Former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn Sentenced In Mark Ridley-Thomas Bribery Case

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn has been convicted for her involvement in a bribery scheme that also led to the conviction of former Los Angeles City Council member Mark Ridley-Thomas.

What we know: Prosecutors did not seek prison time. A federal judge has ordered Flynn to serve three years probation, including 18 months of home confinement with electronic monitoring. Flynn is also required to pay a $150,000 fine.

The backstory: Flynn admitted to participating in a scheme to bring business to USC's School of Social Work, in exchange for providing Ridley-Thomas' son with a full scholarship and paid faculty job.

Why it matters: Flynn and Ridley Thomas' exchanges happened while he was serving on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

What's next: Ridley-Thomas was convicted at trial earlier this year and is scheduled for sentencing in August.

Go deeper: Mark Ridley-Thomas Found Guilty Of Bribery and Conspiracy

