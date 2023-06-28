How to LA: Councilmember Curren Price Faces Corruption Charges. What That Means For His District, His Community
Listen
Councilmember Curren Price's District 9 has largely rallied around him but there are concerns about what happens to his district and the future of Black political power in L.A. if charges against him do lead to his removal from the L.A. City Council
Why it matters
The Los Angeles City Council has been through a lot of upheaval. In the past few years, there’s been corruption scandals, indictments, leaked tapes with racist language — all involving city leaders. The latest: Councilmember Curren Price has been charged with embezzlement of public funds, among other counts. As the last of two Black councilmembers in L.A., the threat of his removal has a lot of observers wondering about the future of Black political power in this city.
Why now
Price's charges have rattled his largely Latino district, which came out (mostly) in his defense recently. Due in large part to that public support, the city council moved NOT to suspend him (yet) as the charges work their way through the court. This decision to delay a vote on his suspension is very different from how the council handled past corruption charges against sitting councilmembers.
The backstory:
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón has accused Price of embezzlement of public funds because his now-wife received city health benefits when they were not legally married. Price is also accused of failing to disclose that his wife worked for developers whose projects he voted to support. Price has said he is innocent.
What's next
Price is expected be arraigned in L.A. Superior Court in mid-July
Go deeper
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
Cruise off the highway and hit locally-known spots for some tasty bites.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
This fungi isn’t a “fun guy.” Here’s what to do if you spot or suspect mold in your home.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.