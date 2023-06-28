How to LA: Councilmember Curren Price Faces Corruption Charges. What That Means For His District, His Community

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Listen

20:16 20:16 Councilmember Curren Price Faces Corruption Charges. What That Means For His District, His Community The charges have rattled Price's largely Latino district, which came out (mostly) in his defense recently.

Councilmember Curren Price's District 9 has largely rallied around him but there are concerns about what happens to his district and the future of Black political power in L.A. if charges against him do lead to his removal from the L.A. City Council

Why it matters

The Los Angeles City Council has been through a lot of upheaval. In the past few years, there’s been corruption scandals, indictments, leaked tapes with racist language — all involving city leaders. The latest: Councilmember Curren Price has been charged with embezzlement of public funds, among other counts. As the last of two Black councilmembers in L.A., the threat of his removal has a lot of observers wondering about the future of Black political power in this city.



Why now

Price's charges have rattled his largely Latino district, which came out (mostly) in his defense recently. Due in large part to that public support, the city council moved NOT to suspend him (yet) as the charges work their way through the court. This decision to delay a vote on his suspension is very different from how the council handled past corruption charges against sitting councilmembers.

The backstory:

L.A. District Attorney George Gascón has accused Price of embezzlement of public funds because his now-wife received city health benefits when they were not legally married. Price is also accused of failing to disclose that his wife worked for developers whose projects he voted to support. Price has said he is innocent.

What's next

Price is expected be arraigned in L.A. Superior Court in mid-July

Go deeper