Orange County Count Results Show Decrease In Number Of Unhoused People

The overall number of people experiencing homelessness in Orange County has fallen by nearly 17% since 2019, according to results released Wednesday from a 2022 point-in-time count .

Out of the 5,718 people experiencing homelessness across Orange County during the 2022 point-in-time count, over half were unsheltered. There were nearly 2,900 people in Orange County who were in an emergency or transitional shelter and nearly 4,000 were unsheltered, according to the last count in 2019 , before the pandemic.

“The takeaway today is good news but we still have some work to do,” said Donald Wagner, supervisor for Orange County’s third district at a press conference in Santa Ana. “It is the result of an enormous amount of work, but the reality is we have community partners, substantial buy-in and private partners that have been working extremely hard over the last several years to get us to where we are today.”

A screenshot from the point-in-time count results breaks down the overall number of people experiencing homelessness in Orange County. (Courtesy of Orange County Health Information)

The “point-in-time” count is required every two years by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for grants and funding, but was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The count was going to resume in January, but another wave of Covid-19 caused the count to delay until February.

The results signal what could happen when the Los Angeles Continuum of Care releases the results of its point-in-time count. Results were supposed to come later this month or early June , but updated numbers will now be released sometime this summer, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Breaking It Down

There were 280 veterans and 235 youth aged 18-24 who were counted experiencing homelessness in February. There were also 718 people experiencing homelessness over the age of 62, a 6% increase from 2019. Adults over the age of 50 are the fastest growing unhoused population .

Of those unsheltered, over 70% were male, but among those who are in shelters or transitional housing, males and females were roughly the same. Those who are transgender, non-binary or questioning made up less than one percent of the total sheltered and unsheltered population.

“Our system needs to continue to evolve to better address those needs,” said Doug Becht, director of the Office of Care Coordination for Orange County at the press conference about the aging unhoused population and those experiencing chronic homelessness.

Becht said the data is a subset of the information they’ve collected and will likely have more detailed information on encampment breakdown when the full report is released in August.

A screenshot shows demographic results are from the 2022 point-in-time count in Orange County. (Courtesy of Orange County Health Information)

How Did the Decrease Happen?

Officials at the press conference say the reduction is because of the effort of homeless service providers and other agencies who work everyday to assist unhoused people along with an increase in shelter beds and wrap-around services.

According to the OC Register , after the last count in 2019, nearly 1,500 beds in emergency shelters and more than 400 units of permanent supportive housing opened. Some cities also launched or increased street outreach to help bring unhoused people indoors.

Father Dennis Kriz, a homeless advocate at Fullerton’s St. Philip Benizi Church, said people should be concerned about the number of unhoused people who have died and how it may have contributed to the decrease. Kriz has been posting the number of people who died “without a fixed abode” in Orange County since the beginning of 2019.

According to the 2022 count, the number of people experiencing homelessness decreased by 1,142 people since 2019. Kriz said 947 unhoused people have died during that time period.

“The death rate among the homeless has doubled here in Orange County since the time of Covid,” Kriz said during a phone interview, citing numbers from the Orange County coroner. “There are certainly things they’ve done better, but I would say a significant amount of the decrease is simply the deaths.”

Becht, in response to a similar concern raised at the press conference, said he’s not sure a fair comparison can be made with a point-in-time count that happened over three days in February 2022.

Kriz also said he would like to know how many people experiencing homelessness were eventually moved into permanent housing.