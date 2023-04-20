Judge Again Rejects County Settlement In Major LA Homelessness Case, Wants More Beds And More Oversight

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

A judge rejected — for the second time — a proposed L.A. County settlement requiring new mental health and drug treatment beds for unhoused residents, saying a lot more beds are necessary and more court oversight is needed to make sure promises are actually implemented.

Key quote from the court hearing

“If I sign off on this agreement, I’m simply getting a quarterly report with absolutely no power of oversight, [or] monitoring to hold you to your milestones and representations,” U.S. District Judge David O. Carter said at a Thursday hearing at a federal courthouse in downtown L.A.

But county officials disagreed, saying the quarterly reports provide accountability, as does media coverage.



The backstory

Back in November, Carter rejected an earlier deal that would have added 300 mental health beds. The county came back this week with an offer of 1,000 new beds plus money for 450 people to live at existing facilities. At the hearing, though, Carter noted a 2019 county report found there needed to be at least 3,000 new mental health beds.

The reaction

L.A. County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn told LAist she was disappointed and that she was hoping the judge would see the progress the county is making. Hahn said she agreed with the judge’s oversight demand but didn’t have support on that from a majority of her supervisor colleagues.

Who will benefit if an agreement can be reached?

Ultimately, the beds are expected to be made available primarily for residents who live in the city of L.A. It’s now unclear when those beds will become available since the deal was rejected, though Hahn said many of the bed expansion efforts are already underway.

What’s next

The case now moves into a traditional lawsuit, with hearings in the coming weeks. The judge said that means county officials could have to reveal internal records known as discovery, such as texts and emails among government officials. The timeline for requiring the county to add more beds will depend on how the lawsuit proceeds. But the judge noted the county could choose to provide the new beds even without a settlement in place.