LA City Council May Buy Chinatown Apartment Building Where Tenants Face Huge Rent Hikes

With low-income tenants at an apartment building in Chinatown fearing homelessness due to massive rent hikes , Los Angeles’ City Council is set to vote Friday on a plan to buy the property.

Many questions remain about the proposal — including how much the building is currently worth, what repairs need to be made, and how exactly the city would acquire the property from a landlord who doesn’t want to sell.

But tenant advocates are optimistic about the city’s initial steps toward taking over the 124-unit Hillside Villa apartment building and preserving affordability for dozens of vulnerable households.

“This is the biggest step” so far, said tenant organizer Annie Shaw. “It's a real commitment to allocating funding and making this preservation happen.”

A Proposal Years In The Making

The pending city council vote is the latest development in a long-running saga pitting tenants against Hillside Villa’s owner, Tom Botz.

For more than two years, Hillside tenants have been urging the city to seize the building from Botz. The city council briefly considered using COVID-19 relief funds to acquire the building.

Hillside was originally constructed in the 1980s as affordable housing using public loans. It had an affordability covenant that kept rents low for 30 years. After the covenant expired, Botz was allowed to raise rents to market rate. Tenant organizers say he has now doubled, and even tripled the rent for some Hillside residents.

The proposal the council will consider on Friday would involve taking out a reserve fund loan of nearly $46 million for the purpose of acquiring the building. The plan calls for inspecting the property, appraising its current value and making a purchase offer. The city’s goal is ultimately to reinstate the building’s affordability covenant for another 55 years.



Tenants Say They Can’t Keep Up With Market Rents

Marina Maalouf, 66, said she and her husband have lived in the building for nearly 25 years. She said they paid around $950 in monthly rent before the affordability covenant expired. Now, she said, Botz has raised their rent to $2,660 — plus fees for parking and storage.

Maalouf said the new rent far exceeds their entire monthly income, and they’ll be forced to leave if the city doesn’t intervene.

“When my grandkids say, ‘Grandma can we go to your house?’, what am I going to say?” Maalouf asked. “'I don't have no more house?’ I don't want to say that.”

Many tenants in the building are now engaged in a rent strike, refusing to pay the higher rents.



Landlord Says City Is Low-Balling The Cost Of Acquisition

Botz has always said he’s not interested in selling Hillside. The city has considered wresting the building away from him through eminent domain — a process governments use to compensate owners after seizing private property for public use.

In the past, local governments have used eminent domain to build freeways and Dodger Stadium . Tenant advocates argue they should now use it to save affordable housing.

“In the coming years, there's going to be close to 10,000 units that have these affordable housing covenants that will expire,” Shaw said. She described eminent domain as a last resort, but said, “we think that this is one strong step forward, because landlords like this need to be held accountable.”

Botz’s attorney, Michael Leifer, sent the city a letter this week asserting that seizing Hillside through eminent domain would be “beyond wasteful and makes no sense whatsoever.”

The city’s previous estimate pegging the building’s value at close to $46 million is now outdated, he argued, claiming Hillside’s current value is closer to $57 million.

Leifer said if the city factors in additional costs — such as the expense of relocating tenants during costly renovation work — taking over the building could set the city back more than $90 million.



Could Vouchers Solve The Problem?

Leifer said the majority of Hillside households currently use federal Section 8 housing vouchers to offset the cost of their rent. Most landlords in L.A. refuse to accept these vouchers , but Leifer said Botz does not discriminate against voucher holders.

“[Hillside] is a Section 8 welcoming property and has been for decades,” Leifer wrote in his letter. “If the City truly thinks there are any [Hillside] tenants facing homelessness, providing these vouchers is the simplest, most obvious, and most cost-effective solution.”

However, vouchers are not easy for tenants to obtain — and even those in the building who have vouchers say they’ve faced large rent increases.

Yasser Nokoudy said when his family first moved in back in 2017, their portion of the monthly rent under the voucher program was less than $500. The rest was covered by the city of L.A.’s Housing Authority, which administers Section 8.

But as the overall rent on his unit has risen, Nokoudy said his portion increased to nearly $1,500 per month.

“This all happened during … the pandemic,” he said, adding that his mother died after contracting COVID-19.

“It became a very kind of hostile environment during a time when everybody needed some peace,” Nokoudy said.

Tenants in the building have tried to obtain Section 8 vouchers. But the wait for L.A. renters is frequently more than a decade , and the waiting list is currently closed to new applicants.

L.A. housing officials said they cannot simply give vouchers to tenants currently living in the building when there are thousands of others already on the waitlist.

While it remains unclear how much the city would need to pay to acquire Hillside Villa, a housing department report claims the city could repay a reserve fund loan within four years through a mix of tax-exempt bonds, Low Income Housing Tax Credits and funding from the city’s Affordable Housing Managed Pipeline program.