LA High-Rise Tenants File Lawsuit To Challenge Mass Eviction

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Tenants of the Barrington Plaza high-rise apartment complex on L.A.’s Westside filed a lawsuit Monday to stop their landlord from carrying out one of L.A.’s largest-ever mass evictions. The property management company says those evictions are necessary to carry out construction required by the city.

The details: The Barrington Plaza Tenant Association is asking an L.A. County judge to block Santa Monica-based landlord Douglas Emmett from evicting them under California’s Ellis Act. That law gives property owners a path to exit the rental business. But the company has said it plans to continue renting the property after outfitting it with fire sprinklers.

Why it matters: The tenants say their multibillion-dollar landlord can afford to install fire sprinklers without evicting hundreds of renters in the middle of a housing crisis. The landlord gave 577 households eviction notices last month. Housing advocates say many long-term, rent controlled tenants will not be able to find similarly priced apartments anywhere nearby.