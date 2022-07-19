Are Unhoused Latinos Being Left Out Of The Picture?

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

For some experts, getting an accurate homelessness count in Los Angeles County is tricky, as many communities — among them, Latinos — may be undercounted.

To make sure they do get counted, a team of researchers funded by UCLA is developing a new methodology that better reflects Latino populations experiencing homelessness.

“Part of the project is to explore different ways that we can measure homelessness, alternative ways to the point-in-time count that would be better at capturing the experiences of the Latino community,” said Melissa Chinchilla, one of the research scientists working on the team.

According to Chinchilla, the Latino population is likely to be underestimated in homelessness counts, mainly because not many identify themselves as experiencing homelessness, or they live with friends and family sharing overcrowded housing (a situation referred to as “doubling up”).

When Latinos double up, they don’t get counted, Chinchilla said.

This year, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority resumed its annual homeless count after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For three nights starting on Feb. 22, volunteers, service workers, and formerly unhoused people went out into the community to physically count the homeless population. The results are expected in early September.

The current methodology centers on counting people who LAHSA calls “literally homeless” on the nights of the census. That designation includes those who sleep in a homeless shelter or temporary living quarters like a sidewalk encampment or a car. This methodology is called a point-in-time count.

The drawback of counting those who are “literally unhoused” is that people who are living in a motel or sleeping on the couch of friends and families are not counted.

“Some of what we know from previous work is that oftentimes with the Latino community they pull on their social network,” said Chinchilla. “Like family and friends, and also informal supports that are not captured in the homeless service system — for example, churches.”

Chinchilla and her team will also focus their project on the different housing resources available and if those resources are accessible to the Latino community. Through their research, Chinchilla observed that Latinos experiencing homelessness will go through community members to access resources. But she wants to know what is stopping them from going directly to city-provided services.

“Why aren’t people accessing these resources? Is it because there’s a language barrier? Is there a cultural barrier? Do they not identify themselves as experiencing homelessness? Is there a different way that our community thinks about housing?” said Chinchilla.

Chinchilla and her team received funding from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institution to move forward with their project. Their academic findings will be developed into public policy briefs to inform local and state policymakers on how to better serve the Latino communities.