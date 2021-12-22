Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

California Healthcare Worker Booster Deadline Set For February

By LAist Staff
Updated Dec 22, 2021 12:28 PM
Published Dec 22, 2021 11:14 AM
A healthcare worker wearing green scrubs receives a Covid vaccine from another healthcare worker wearing a white lab coat and blue gloves.
A healthcare worker at UCI Health Center is vaccinated against COVID-19.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist )
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Feb. 1 has been set as the deadline for 2.5 million healthcare workers, including nursing homes staff, to be boosted, Gov. Newsom announced at a press conference Wednesday.

The directive comes as 3,600 people in California are hospitalized due to COVID and the omicron variant leads cases across the U.S.

The governor touted the state's vaccination efforts and said 8.7 million people have received a dose of the booster shot. "We need to increase that number," he said.

Newsom also announced that the state will send 6 million COVID tests to education partners so they can administer to students before they go back to school after the holiday break.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

We will update this story as soon as we can.

Related Stories