California Healthcare Worker Booster Deadline Set For February

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Feb. 1 has been set as the deadline for 2.5 million healthcare workers, including nursing homes staff, to be boosted, Gov. Newsom announced at a press conference Wednesday.

The directive comes as 3,600 people in California are hospitalized due to COVID and the omicron variant leads cases across the U.S.

The governor touted the state's vaccination efforts and said 8.7 million people have received a dose of the booster shot. "We need to increase that number," he said.

Newsom also announced that the state will send 6 million COVID tests to education partners so they can administer to students before they go back to school after the holiday break.

We will update this story as soon as we can.

