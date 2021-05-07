Support for LAist comes from
Health

Orange County Is Closing Its Mass Vaccination Sites

By  Megan Nguyen
Published May 7, 2021 7:00 AM
Image of a pharmacist at UCI Health Center preps as they COVID-19 vaccine.
A pharmacist at UCI Health Center preps the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
Orange County health officials are shutting down the county's mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month because of slowing demand.

The final day for vaccine shots at the Anaheim Convention Center, OC Fair and Event Center, Soka University and Santa Ana College will be June 5. The county will focus more on mobile and neighborhood vaccination clinics instead.

Margaret Bredehoft, a deputy director with the Orange County Health Care Agency, says the slowdown is about more than just vaccine hesitancy:

"There's a convenience factor we need to also consider as well as timing. A lot of people are telling us they don't find the right time to be able to come get a vaccination."
Bredehoft says they're considering options to fix that — either by extending vaccination site hours later in the night or earlier in the morning.

