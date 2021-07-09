New COVID-19 Cases In LA County Top 1K For The First Time In Months

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Los Angeles County public health officials on Friday reported more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases — more than double the number of cases tallied just a week ago.

Five additional deaths from the virus were also confirmed.

The county's test positivity rate has also increased in the past week, going from 1.5% to 2.4%. Though that rate is still relatively low compared with last year's summer and winter surges, it signals that more unvaccinated people are becoming infected with the virus. Officials are growing more concerned about the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

Hospitalizations are also up slightly, with 320 COVID patients now receiving treatment for the disease at local hospitals.

The last time that L.A. County saw over 1,000 coronavirus cases was on March 11, when officials logged over 1,300 cases.

Health officials have been cautioning for weeks that an uptick was likely with the rollback of most COVID-19 restrictions last month. They continue to urge anyone 12 and older not yet vaccinated to get one of the vaccines ASAP.