Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

New COVID-19 Cases In LA County Top 1K For The First Time In Months

By  Lita Martinez
Published Jul 9, 2021 4:57 PM
A person in a green plastic glove holds a blank COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Health officials are urging everyone eligible to get vaccinated as cases in L.A. climb again.
(Nathan Howard
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Los Angeles County public health officials on Friday reported more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases — more than double the number of cases tallied just a week ago.

Five additional deaths from the virus were also confirmed.

The county's test positivity rate has also increased in the past week, going from 1.5% to 2.4%. Though that rate is still relatively low compared with last year's summer and winter surges, it signals that more unvaccinated people are becoming infected with the virus. Officials are growing more concerned about the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Hospitalizations are also up slightly, with 320 COVID patients now receiving treatment for the disease at local hospitals.

The last time that L.A. County saw over 1,000 coronavirus cases was on March 11, when officials logged over 1,300 cases.

Health officials have been cautioning for weeks that an uptick was likely with the rollback of most COVID-19 restrictions last month. They continue to urge anyone 12 and older not yet vaccinated to get one of the vaccines ASAP.

What questions do you have about the vaccine?
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Related Stories