LA County Will Consider Mandated Vaccines Or Testing For Employees

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Los Angeles County could be the next government entity to require their employees to show proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl announced the proposal Tuesday afternoon, which will go before their colleagues next week.

The motion would require over 100,000 county workers, including sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated, or have weekly COVID-19 testing.

Under the proposed regulation, vaccines would be mandatory for employees at county healthcare clinics and hospitals.

Supervisor Hahn said in a tweet that the board has a “responsibility to protect our employees, the residents who depend on them, and lead by example.”

The @CountyofLA employs over 100,000 people and is the largest employer in the county. @SheilaKuehl and I are introducing this motion requiring that all county healthcare workers be vaccinated, and that all other county employees either get vaccinated or get tested weekly. pic.twitter.com/b94zVIl0zp — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) August 3, 2021

The motion comes after the cities of L.A., Long Beach, and Pasadena recently proposed similar policies. Healthcare workers and California state employees must also show that they’re vaccinated or comply with regular COVID-19 testing.