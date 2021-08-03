Support for LAist comes from
Health

LA County Will Consider Mandated Vaccines Or Testing For Employees

By  Lita Martinez
Published Aug 3, 2021 4:23 PM
Los Angeles County could be the next government entity to require their employees to show proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl announced the proposal Tuesday afternoon, which will go before their colleagues next week.

The motion would require over 100,000 county workers, including sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated, or have weekly COVID-19 testing.

Under the proposed regulation, vaccines would be mandatory for employees at county healthcare clinics and hospitals.

Supervisor Hahn said in a tweet that the board has a “responsibility to protect our employees, the residents who depend on them, and lead by example.”

The motion comes after the cities of L.A., Long Beach, and Pasadena recently proposed similar policies. Healthcare workers and California state employees must also show that they’re vaccinated or comply with regular COVID-19 testing.

