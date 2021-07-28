Long Beach Joins Other SoCal Cities In Requiring Vaccines For Municipal Employees

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Long Beach has joined L.A., Pasadena and other cities in requiring its municipal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who don't will have to show proof of a negative test each week. (Pasadena's requirement won't go into effect until the FDA gives final approval to at least one of the three available vaccines.)

We are announcing today that all @LongBeachCity employees will need a mandatory vaccination or be required to show a weekly negative COVID-19 test. Thank you to the 72% of employees who are already vaccinated. It’s important that public institutions model responsible leadership. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) July 27, 2021

Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach City College have similar requirements in place — and the Long Beach Unified School District is considering one.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia says vaccine requirements will help the city control COVID-19 infections as students go back to school.

"We are at a point now where schools are going to be coming into session at the university, college and school district level in just weeks," Garcia said. "And there are still students, some staff that still need to get vaccinated,"

Mayor Garcia says 72% of Long Beach residents ages 16 and up are vaccinated, including 99% of those over the age of 65.

Parents of students in the Long Beach Unified School District can get vaccinations for their kids ages 12 and older at community and school-based clinics. Anyone else in Long Beach who's unvaccinated can find a clinic at longbeach.gov/vaxlb.