LA County Sets Another Daily Record With More Than 45,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

LAist relies on your reader support.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

L.A. County’s winter COVID-19 surge continues, with 45,584 new positive cases reported on Saturday.

The numbers come after an additional 34,000 cases on Saturday, and 43,000 reported cases on Friday.

The county’s weekly rolling average is showing that one in every five people who receives a COVID-19 test is getting a positive result.

County hospitalization rates for people with COVID are up as well, although still well below last winter’s numbers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the state’s legislators to pass a $2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency package in his budget proposal, including a $1.4 billion emergency allocation to expand testing and vaccinations.

Newsom also activated the California National Guard to help at testing sites.