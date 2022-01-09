Support for LAist comes from
Health

LA County Sets Another Daily Record With More Than 45,000 New COVID-19 Cases

By  Sharon McNary
Published Jan 9, 2022 11:18 AM
Two young men wearing medical masks stand behind a table with documents, small boxes, and what look like hand sanitizer bottles. A woman at the table looks down at a document in her hand.
COVID tests being distributed at Daniel Webster Middle School in Mar Vista.
(Suzanne Levy
/
LAist)
L.A. County’s winter COVID-19 surge continues, with 45,584 new positive cases reported on Saturday.

The numbers come after an additional 34,000 cases on Saturday, and 43,000 reported cases on Friday.

The county’s weekly rolling average is showing that one in every five people who receives a COVID-19 test is getting a positive result.

County hospitalization rates for people with COVID are up as well, although still well below last winter’s numbers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the state’s legislators to pass a $2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency package in his budget proposal, including a $1.4 billion emergency allocation to expand testing and vaccinations.

Newsom also activated the California National Guard to help at testing sites.

What questions do you have about vaccines?

