LA County Reports Nearly 17,000 New COVID Cases

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

L.A. County Public Health officials reported 16,835 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 2,650,000 since the pandemic began.

Officials also confirmed 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, and more than 3,850 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

January 30, 2022

New Cases: 16,835 (2,648,751 to date)

New Deaths: 40 (28,923 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 3,852 pic.twitter.com/b6qgtw3Dd3 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 30, 2022

Last week, the county's public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said that L.A. is past its peak of omicron cases, despite 26,000 new cases being reported the previous day.

“We can see that the date we reported the highest number of cases was actually Jan. 8, 2022, which is further evidence that transmission has slowed,” said Ferrer. “We are cautiously optimistic that this very small recent decline in daily case numbers and the corresponding drop in COVID admissions will translate to less stress on hospitals across the county in the weeks to come."

A subvariant of omicron, BA.2, is also spreading through the U.S., with cases reported in L.A. since early January.