Health

LA County Reports Nearly 17,000 New COVID Cases

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jan 30, 2022 12:55 PM
Bright yellos boxes containing at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are stacked in a haphazard pile.
COVID tests are waiting to be distributed last week in Los Angeles as part of an effort by Gopuff and Baby2Baby's to hand out 100,000 COVID tests to local families. While new cases remain high, local health officials believe we are past the peak of the omicron surge.
(Jon Kopaloff
/
Getty Images)
L.A. County Public Health officials reported 16,835 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 2,650,000 since the pandemic began.

Officials also confirmed 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, and more than 3,850 hospitalizations.

Last week, the county's public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said that L.A. is past its peak of omicron cases, despite 26,000 new cases being reported the previous day.

“We can see that the date we reported the highest number of cases was actually Jan. 8, 2022, which is further evidence that transmission has slowed,” said Ferrer. “We are cautiously optimistic that this very small recent decline in daily case numbers and the corresponding drop in COVID admissions will translate to less stress on hospitals across the county in the weeks to come."

A subvariant of omicron, BA.2, is also spreading through the U.S., with cases reported in L.A. since early January.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus and/or how it’s affecting your life in Southern California?

