Health

L.A. County Sees Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

By  Lita Martinez
Published Jul 6, 2021 4:10 PM
A blue-gloved hand holds a vial of COVID-19 vaccine on the tip of a needle.
L.A. health officials urge everyone to get vaccinated as an uptick in new cases continues after the lifting of many restrictions on June 15.
(Jens Schlueter
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Los Angeles County health officials recorded 326 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with three deaths.

On Monday, the county logged 436 new and confirmed cases, though that total is likely to be an undercount due to reporting delays that typically happen on weekends and holidays.

Over the past seven days, L.A. County has averaged about 477 new infections per day — a substantial increase since June 15, when many coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Officials have previously said the vast majority of new cases are happening among unvaccinated people.

They continue to urge people to get vaccinated and to watch out for symptoms.

The latest coronavirus numbers are still much lower compared to last summer, when vaccines were not yet available. On July 7, 2020, L.A. County recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day, and more than 2,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized.

Currently, 273 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

What questions do you have about the vaccine?
