Another Mass Shooting Is Distressing. Here Are Some Mental Health Resources For AAPI Community And All Of Us

The mass shooting in Monterey Park has many of us reeling.

Dr. George Meza, of Meza Mental Health Services in Lawndale, has worked to provide crisis intervention services for people who are suffering trauma because of a mass shooting.

Meza said we experience both psychological and physiological responses to trauma like mass casualty events.

“That kind of surreal feeling? It’s coming because of cortisol flooding in your body due to the reaction to the trauma,” he said.

Steps you can take

Meza recommends:



Limit how much time you’re exposed to the news on social media or elsewhere

Take a walk or do something physical to help you work off excess anxiety

As much as possible, stick to your routines

Pick one or two people you can have open conversations with about your feelings, perceptions and your concerns

Why taking a step back matters

Dr. Steven Siegel, Chief Mental Health and Wellness Officer for Keck Medicine of USC spoke with LAist in the wake of the school shooting last year in Uvalde, Texas. Siegel said for him, it can sometimes helps him to take a step back and allow himself to rest, knowing that he doesn't have to fix everything in the moment.

Melissa Brymer, Director of Terrorism and Disaster Programs at the UCLA–Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, said it also might be therapeutic for families to have conversations about what they can do to bring about change, whether that be contributing to an organization or reaching out to other families.



Confronting the reality of gun violence

At the same time breaks from news and social media are necessary, Siegel also said seeing what gun violence can do to specific families can be a powerful motivator for change.

“Once you’ve seen it you can’t unsee it, it’s not esoteric: it’s this little boy, and it’s this family,” Siegel said. “When you cannot turn away from the horrors of mass shootings, then it is impossible to turn a blind eye.”



Resources for the AAPI community

Resources for anyone in crisis

About the Monterey Park shooting

Update A mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park late in the evening on Saturday, Jan. 21, left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, some critically.

What we know so far:



Five of those killed were male and five were female The gunman remains at large. There's an unfolding standoff situation in Torrance, where police and SWAT have surrounded a white van matching a description of a possible suspect vehicle, but L.A. Sheriff Robert Luna could not say yet whether it was the shooting suspect inside. Sunday's Lunar New Year events in Monterey Park were canceled but authorities said other celebrations will continue There is no shelter in place order Authorities are also investigating an incident at a nearby dance studio in Alhambra where a gun was wrestled away from a male who then left

As we report on that shooting, we are also resurfacing resources and previous reporting that can help people understand the context and get help, if needed.

