Having A Labor Day Gathering? Be Careful, Health Officials Warn

Health officials are urging Angelenos — especially those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 — to exercise caution this Labor Day.

This point last year marked a turning point in the pandemic, as case numbers nationwide started to drop after the summertime surge, then surged again in the weeks following the 2020 Labor Day weekend.

Locally, COVID-19 cases spiked shortly after the major holidays last year, which resulted in thousands of people needing hospital care.

While the current pace of vaccinations could prevent a repeat of that scenario, everyone — regardless of their vaccination status — should be aware of the risks involved if they're planning any get-togethers, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

"If you live with others, there is additional risk for each person in your household," Ferrer said. "The more protections you and those in your household have, the safer you are — not only personally, but for the benefit of those you love."

Holding gatherings outdoors, knowing everyone's vaccination status, and wearing masks around others can all substantially lower the risk of infection, Ferrer reiterated.