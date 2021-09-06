Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

Having A Labor Day Gathering? Be Careful, Health Officials Warn

By  Lita Martinez
Published Sep 6, 2021 11:35 AM
A dense crowd of dozens of people, some wearing masks and others without them, gather outdoors on the Santa Monica Pier.
People crowd the Santa Monica Pier as they head to shore to beat the heat on Sept. 5, 2021 in Santa Monica as dry conditions and warm temperatures bring a heat advisory for Labor Day weekend.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Health officials are urging Angelenos — especially those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 — to exercise caution this Labor Day.

This point last year marked a turning point in the pandemic, as case numbers nationwide started to drop after the summertime surge, then surged again in the weeks following the 2020 Labor Day weekend.

Locally, COVID-19 cases spiked shortly after the major holidays last year, which resulted in thousands of people needing hospital care.

While the current pace of vaccinations could prevent a repeat of that scenario, everyone — regardless of their vaccination status — should be aware of the risks involved if they're planning any get-togethers, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"If you live with others, there is additional risk for each person in your household," Ferrer said. "The more protections you and those in your household have, the safer you are — not only personally, but for the benefit of those you love."

Holding gatherings outdoors, knowing everyone's vaccination status, and wearing masks around others can all substantially lower the risk of infection, Ferrer reiterated.

What are your questions for Morning Edition?

Related Stories