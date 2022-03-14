COVID-19 Pills Have Arrived At 20 LA-based CVS Clinics

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

At least 20 pharmacy-based CVS clinics in Los Angeles County are participating in the federal "Test to Treat" initiative, a key feature of the Biden administration's national COVID preparedness plan.

Under the pilot program, eligible patients who test positive at select testing sites, in under-served areas of the county, could get free medications shipped overnight.

High-risk patients — with symptoms — can get a free test. If they end up with a positive result, they can walk out with a free course of COVID treatment pills.

Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, says her department will soon start offering a telehealth option for residents who are uninsured or unable to access care.

"I think anything we can do to make it a lot easier for people to get access to this, then make it super easy for them to get that medication as quickly as possible, because it works better if you get it early on," Ferrer said.

The county is reminding the public that COVID-19 treatments are not substitutes for the vaccine.