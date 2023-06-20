Harris-Dawson Replaces Price As LA Council President Pro Tem

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The L.A. City Council Tuesday elected Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson as its president pro tem. Harris-Dawson replaces Councilmember Curren Price, who resigned the pro tem position last week after being charged with embezzlement of government funds, conflict of interest and perjury. The council is considering suspending Price.

The position: The pro tem serves as second-in-command to the council president and presides over meetings in their absence. While it’s largely a symbolic position, the elevation of Harris-Dawson is nonetheless significant. He hails from the growing progressive wing of the council. He will serve under Council President Paul Krekorian, who is from the more moderate wing. Krekorian nominated Harris-Dawson.

About Harris-Dawson: He was first elected to the council in 2015 and represents parts of South L.A., Leimert Park, and Baldwin Hills.

Read more: LA City Council In 2023: Your Guide To Who's Who (And What They Do)