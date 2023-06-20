Support for LAist comes from
News

Harris-Dawson Replaces Price As LA Council President Pro Tem

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Jun 20, 2023 3:30 PM
LA City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson joined BLM activists and other lawmakers to call for police reforms. Harris-Dawson wears a grey suit with beige tie and holds a microphone. LA City hall can be seen in the background.
File photo: Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson at a rally with BLM activists calling for police reforms. Harris-Dawson will be stepping into Curren Price's president pro tem role on the council.
(Robert Garrova
/
LAist)
Topline:

The L.A. City Council Tuesday elected Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson as its president pro tem. Harris-Dawson replaces Councilmember Curren Price, who resigned the pro tem position last week after being charged with embezzlement of government funds, conflict of interest and perjury. The council is considering suspending Price.

The position: The pro tem serves as second-in-command to the council president and presides over meetings in their absence. While it’s largely a symbolic position, the elevation of Harris-Dawson is nonetheless significant. He hails from the growing progressive wing of the council. He will serve under Council President Paul Krekorian, who is from the more moderate wing. Krekorian nominated Harris-Dawson.

About Harris-Dawson: He was first elected to the council in 2015 and represents parts of South L.A., Leimert Park, and Baldwin Hills.

