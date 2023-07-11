Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Food

Michelin Announces New California 2023 Bib Gourmand Restaurants: 4 Are In The LA Area

By  Gab Chabrán
Published Jul 11, 2023 10:48 AM
A white plate contains rice, beans, herbs and guacamole, expertly laid out
Villa's Tacos, Highland Park, Los Angeles
(Courtesy MICHELIN Guide )
Topline:

Local taco and Asian flavor eateries get nods as part of 2023 Michelin California "Bib Gourmands" — restaurants that offer great value for your money.

Who's been recognized: Out of 10 new Bib Gourmands in California, four are in Greater L.A.:

  • Villa's Tacos in Highland Park, the Instagram-worthy stacked high tacos that took off as a pop-up during the pandemic.
  • Carne Asada Poncho Lopez in Lincoln Heights, which serves dishes originating from Jalisco, Mexico.
  • Cobi in Santa Monica, known for its Thai and Malaysian-inspired dishes.
  • Eat Joy Food in Rowland Heights, which serves classic Taiwanese dishes.

Why now: The Bib Gourmand list has come out a week before the announcement of California's Michelin star winners and other awards on July 18.

The backstory: The Bib Gourmand was created in 1997 to recognize restaurants of note that don't come with a hefty price tag. Last year's winners included Silver Lake's Pijja Palace and All Day Baby, Moo's Craft BBQ in Lincoln Heights, Pizzeria Bianco near downtown L.A., and Saffy's in East Hollywood.

Go deeper: Here's the full list of winners for the entire state.

