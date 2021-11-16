Getting Takeout In LA? You'll Have To Ask For That Plastic Spoon

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

When you order takeout in the city of Los Angeles from now on, you will no longer received plastic forks, spoons or napkins unless you ask.

A new city ordinance, which went into effect Monday, also bans single-use utensil dispensers at businesses with more than 26 employees.

City Councilmember Paul Koretz pushed for the rule, saying it will reduce the city's carbon footprint.

"There are so many people that ordered take out and delivery, especially during the last year of the pandemic, and when they do they get all kinds of stuff that they don't need," Koretz said.

This type of waste is estimated to have increased by as much as 300% during the pandemic.

Koretz says withholding plastic utensils and condiments is a win-win because restaurants can save money and customers don't end up with a drawer full of stuff.

The rule expands to all food and beverage facilities in April.