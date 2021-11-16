Support for LAist comes from
Food

Getting Takeout In LA? You'll Have To Ask For That Plastic Spoon

By  Chris Greenspon
Published Nov 16, 2021 11:54 AM
A person with a glove on holds up white plastic utensils covered in sand. A beach is in the background.
Single-use plastic utensils often wash up on beaches as litter.
(Brian Yurasits/Unsplash)
When you order takeout in the city of Los Angeles from now on, you will no longer received plastic forks, spoons or napkins unless you ask.

A new city ordinance, which went into effect Monday, also bans single-use utensil dispensers at businesses with more than 26 employees.

City Councilmember Paul Koretz pushed for the rule, saying it will reduce the city's carbon footprint.

"There are so many people that ordered take out and delivery, especially during the last year of the pandemic, and when they do they get all kinds of stuff that they don't need," Koretz said.

This type of waste is estimated to have increased by as much as 300% during the pandemic.

Koretz says withholding plastic utensils and condiments is a win-win because restaurants can save money and customers don't end up with a drawer full of stuff.

The rule expands to all food and beverage facilities in April.

