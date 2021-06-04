Support for LAist comes from
Fly Via LAX And Get A Free Vax — Health Officials Are Trying Out A New Program

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jun 4, 2021 4:47 PM
An image of the LAX Airport entrance lit up with Pride colors.
The LAX Airport entrance lit up with Pride colors for June 2021.
(LAX Airport
/
Twitter)
A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now open at Los Angeles International Airport, where travelers 18 and older can get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, without an appointment.

The L.A. Fire Department is partnering with Los Angeles World Airports and the L.A. County Department of Public Health to administer the shots.

Heath Montgomery, public relations director at LAX, says everyone over the age requirement can get the free vaccine.

"There's no residency, there's no citizenship restrictions, anybody over the age of 18 can come get the shot. And it couldn't be easier, it's right across from terminal 6 on the lower level. It's right next to our existing COVID-19 test center."
The vaccine clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

