Fly Via LAX And Get A Free Vax — Health Officials Are Trying Out A New Program

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now open at Los Angeles International Airport, where travelers 18 and older can get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, without an appointment.

The L.A. Fire Department is partnering with Los Angeles World Airports and the L.A. County Department of Public Health to administer the shots.

Heath Montgomery, public relations director at LAX, says everyone over the age requirement can get the free vaccine.

"There's no residency, there's no citizenship restrictions, anybody over the age of 18 can come get the shot. And it couldn't be easier, it's right across from terminal 6 on the lower level. It's right next to our existing COVID-19 test center."

The vaccine clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

