Federal Infrastructure Bill Includes Upgrade To CA's Public Transit

By  Julia Paskin
Published Nov 8, 2021 4:03 PM
A row of turnstiles at the entrance to an L.A. Metro line is shown.
A row of turnstiles at the entrance to an L.A. Metro line.
(Chava Sanchez/LAist)
The U.S. Congress passed a long-awaited infrastructure bill Friday that includes investments in high speed internet, electric vehicle charging and $9.5 billion dollars to upgrade California's public transit systems.

Congressmember Adam Schiff of Burbank said the money will help the L.A. Metro Purple Line extension currently under construction, which will bring the rail line along Wilshire Blvd. from Koreatown to Westwood.

Schiff said the region's drinking water will get a little help, too.

"There's also money to try to remove and clean up these forever chemicals called PFAs. Nearly one in five Californians experience those kind of pollutants in our drinking water. So it'll help clean up our water."

The federal infrastructure bill also directs nearly $30 billion to repair California's aging highways and bridges.

