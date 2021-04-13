Arclight Cinema And Pacific Theaters Won't Reopen Post-Pandemic
Cinema chain Pacific Theatres will not reopen its locations, including the ArcLight Theatres and the famous Cinerama Dome in the heart of Hollywood.
Pacific Theatres released a full statement on their website today:
"After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations.This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers.To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you."
Pacific Theatres operates several locations in Southern California. But while AMC and Regal have recently started reopening, the theater chain hasn't welcomed movie-goers back since the pandemic began.