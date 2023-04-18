Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Education

Los Angeles Teachers Union Reaches Tentative Deal With The District

By  Mariana Dale
Published Apr 18, 2023 10:05 AM
Protesters wearing red shirts, red sweaters, and red jackets hold signs at a protest. The two women in focus have light brown skin, and the one in front wears her hair in two long braids and holds a red whistle in her teeth while she walks. The woman behind her holds a sign that reads "We need smaller class sizes."
Unionized school support staff and United Teachers Los Angeles rallied together at L.A. State Historic Park on Thursday, March 23, 2023. UTLA joined a three-day strike in support of Service Employees International Union Local 99.
(Ashley Balderrama
/
for LAist)
In these uncertain times, your support is even more important.

Topline:

United Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement to raise educators' pay by 21% over three years.

What else is in the deal? UTLA and LAUSD issued press releases summarizing the contract highlights, which include:

  • Reducing class sizes by two students 
  • Adding college counselors at high schools with 900 or more students
  • Hiring more mental health staff including psychologists and social workers 
  • Bonuses for dual language teachers from $1,000 to $5,400
  • Higher salaries for school nurses starting with a $20,000 increase

The backstory: The union has been negotiating with the district for almost a year. This deal more than triples the raises agreed to in the last contract, which came after a six-day strike in 2019. In March, UTLA members joined school support staff’s strike and shut down LAUSD campuses for three days.

What's next: The union’s nearly 35,000 members and the L.A. Unified School District Board must vote to finalize the contract. “We’re extremely proud of the progress we made and we sincerely hope school districts across the country are able to envision what’s possible when educators and student families are viewed as partners, not obstacles,” said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz in a statement from the union.

