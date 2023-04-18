Los Angeles Teachers Union Reaches Tentative Deal With The District

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

United Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement to raise educators' pay by 21% over three years.

What else is in the deal? UTLA and LAUSD issued press releases summarizing the contract highlights, which include:



Reducing class sizes by two students

Adding college counselors at high schools with 900 or more students

Hiring more mental health staff including psychologists and social workers

Bonuses for dual language teachers from $1,000 to $5,400

Higher salaries for school nurses starting with a $20,000 increase

The backstory: The union has been negotiating with the district for almost a year. This deal more than triples the raises agreed to in the last contract, which came after a six-day strike in 2019. In March, UTLA members joined school support staff’s strike and shut down LAUSD campuses for three days.

What's next: The union’s nearly 35,000 members and the L.A. Unified School District Board must vote to finalize the contract. “We’re extremely proud of the progress we made and we sincerely hope school districts across the country are able to envision what’s possible when educators and student families are viewed as partners, not obstacles,” said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz in a statement from the union.