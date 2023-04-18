Los Angeles Teachers Union Reaches Tentative Deal With The District
Topline:
United Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement to raise educators' pay by 21% over three years.
What else is in the deal? UTLA and LAUSD issued press releases summarizing the contract highlights, which include:
- Reducing class sizes by two students
- Adding college counselors at high schools with 900 or more students
- Hiring more mental health staff including psychologists and social workers
- Bonuses for dual language teachers from $1,000 to $5,400
- Higher salaries for school nurses starting with a $20,000 increase
The backstory: The union has been negotiating with the district for almost a year. This deal more than triples the raises agreed to in the last contract, which came after a six-day strike in 2019. In March, UTLA members joined school support staff’s strike and shut down LAUSD campuses for three days.
What's next: The union’s nearly 35,000 members and the L.A. Unified School District Board must vote to finalize the contract. “We’re extremely proud of the progress we made and we sincerely hope school districts across the country are able to envision what’s possible when educators and student families are viewed as partners, not obstacles,” said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz in a statement from the union.
