Today Is The First Day Back At School For Some Of LAUSD's Youngest Students. Here's What We're Seeing
Today is a major milestone for kindergarteners and first graders at 61 LAUSD elementary schools, who are back in the physical classroom for the first time, after over a year of distanced at-home learning.
Also returning this morning are preschoolers at 11 of the district's 88 early education centers (we're talking 2 to 4-year-olds).
More kids will go back to their classrooms as the week progresses: Second and third graders on Wednesday, followed by older elementary students on Thursday.
Of course, school looks a lot different now -- students are all masked and spaced six feet apart. Teachers are figuring out new ways to correct papers and assignments while being mindful of their physical distance. Kids have to stay far apart from one another at recess, get their temperature checked and exit their classrooms slowly, one by one.
But human beings are nothing if not resilient.
At an elementary school in Lakeview Terrace, staff couldn't hold the hands of the youngest students to take them inside. So they used pool noodles to guide them into the classroom.
At Harding Elementary School in Sylmar, a first-grade teaching assistant used post-it notes to correct spelling, as a work-around to avoid writing directly on a student paper, which would mean getting closer than a few feet.
At Harding Elementary, first grade teaching assistant Cassandra Marquez spells out a word on a Post-It to help a student. Normally she'd be able to lean in and write it on his paper, except: social distancing
And there were still moments of joy.
Education reporter Kyle Stokes captured a classroom of kindergartners singing a good morning song together, for the first time in 13 months.
Here are some more photos/observations of the day from Kyle Stokes and early education reporter Mariana Dale.
Brainard's preschoolers (PALS) show off their chalk skills during socially-distanced recess. Can you guess Hope's favorite color? Her pink chalk matched her hot-pink mask. #lausd
First graders at Brainard demonstrate the very lengthy process of lining up for bathroom breaks and a snack:-- Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) April 13, 2021
1.) Exit the classroom one by one
2.) Line up, socially distanced, outside
Notebook dump from a morning on #LAUSD campuses: Is the Daily Pass check-in system working? Did parents get #COVID19 tests for their students last week?
A peek inside the classroom. The plexiglass dividers ended up coming down shortly after this to increase air circulation. As principal Shatee put it, "we're learning as we go."
Each child was assigned a shelf w/ learning materials divided into baggies. What they wanted to do with said materials was up to them!
"We just gonna have fun,it's not about all of this structure rn, but to just let them feel comfortable in their environment," said Ms. Champ.
"It's been 404 very long days" since students were last on campus, says @AustinLASchools in a gaggle of reporters -- after enjoying lunch with two first graders. #lausd
First grader Daisy, who lunched with @AustinLASchools, gets her own press gaggle afterwards -- in English and Spanish
At Noble Elementary in North Hills, the academic day for Cohort A is coming out of class now. The students are walking in extended single file line out to the rec yard to be picked up. #lausd
Starting around 7:30 staff arrived, a quick beep confirmed their health screening and then there was a touchless temperature check.
Principal Lewita Shatee says she hopes her students just get to experience some normalcy today.-- Mariana Dale (@mariana_dale) April 13, 2021
"Just having a moment to see some other children & interact, even though socially distanced, but to just be able to wave & say hello to another human being."
Shatee decorated the school with dozens of colorful whirling flowers. Like so many educators I know, she paid for these extra touches with her own money.
LAUSD planned to hire 1k+ temp custodians. Crystal Silas is one of them & today is her 1st day. She's wiping down desks, doorknobs, handles, light switches, bathrooms, "literally everything that is frequently touched."
Patty Diego & 4-yr-old James were the 1st ones to sign in.
"I feel great. I feel comfortable. I think everyone should do what's best for their family & I feel like this is what's best for mine."
Each child was welcomed back by staff and a stuffed ducky! This reporter only saw one tearful goodbye all morning.
The Williams family. Dad, Terrence was apprehensive, but says it was his trust in the school that was the deciding factor.-- Mariana Dale (@mariana_dale) April 13, 2021
"I've already cried about four or five times," he says. "Just turning your most precious gifts over to somebody else is always difficult."
Returning students needed a negative COVID-19 test from the the last week. On-site it was hand sani, then a temperature check before the big goodbye!
And in case you missed it, here's the full reopening schedule for LAUSD:
- The week of April 12: Roughly 10% of LAUSD elementary and early education campuses reopen. (Here's a map of exactly which ones.)
- The week of April 19: The rest of LAUSD's 700+ elementary schools and early education centers welcome students back to classrooms.
- The week of April 26: LAUSD middle- and high schoolers return to in-person instruction.