Los Angeles Teachers Ratify Contract With Higher Wages, Smaller Classes
Topline:
The overwhelming majority of unionized Los Angeles Unified School District teachers voted to approve a new contract with the district to increase salaries, reduce class sizes, and add more mental health support for students.
What’s in the deal: The United Teachers Los Angeles contract is retroactive to 2022 and will last until 2025. It includes:
- A 21% raise spread out over three years. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in April that would bring the average teacher salary to $106,000 by July 2025.
- A two-student class-size reduction.
- Salary increases for nurses, mental health workers including psychologists, and additional raises for special education teachers.
The unions worked together: The district’s 35,000 teachers joined bus drivers, classroom assistants and other support staff in solidarity during a March strike that shut down schools for three days. Service Employees International United Local 99 reached a deal with LAUSD to secure raises (an average of 30%) for its members. Now UTLA has a deal without needing a strike.
“This agreement demonstrates that when we stand together, we can transform our schools for the better,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement. “It acknowledges the impact of the pandemic, years of disinvestment and economic hardship, while standing firm on things school faculty need to provide quality education to our students.”
What's next: The L.A. Unified school board is scheduled to vote on the contract at its regular 1 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
