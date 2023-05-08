Los Angeles Teachers Ratify Contract With Higher Wages, Smaller Classes

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

The overwhelming majority of unionized Los Angeles Unified School District teachers voted to approve a new contract with the district to increase salaries, reduce class sizes, and add more mental health support for students.

What’s in the deal: The United Teachers Los Angeles contract is retroactive to 2022 and will last until 2025. It includes:



A 21% raise spread out over three years. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in April that would bring the average teacher salary to $106,000 by July 2025.

A two-student class-size reduction.

Salary increases for nurses, mental health workers including psychologists, and additional raises for special education teachers.

The unions worked together: The district’s 35,000 teachers joined bus drivers, classroom assistants and other support staff in solidarity during a March strike that shut down schools for three days. Service Employees International United Local 99 reached a deal with LAUSD to secure raises (an average of 30%) for its members. Now UTLA has a deal without needing a strike.

“This agreement demonstrates that when we stand together, we can transform our schools for the better,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement. “It acknowledges the impact of the pandemic, years of disinvestment and economic hardship, while standing firm on things school faculty need to provide quality education to our students.”

What's next: The L.A. Unified school board is scheduled to vote on the contract at its regular 1 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.

