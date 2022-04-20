To Make Up For Teacher Shortage, Los Angeles Unified Turns To Staff Who Left Teaching
L.A. Unified School District leaders are asking some 400 qualified staff to move back into a classroom for the final eight weeks of the school year.
More than half of LAUSD’s classroom teaching vacancies are at high-need schools, according to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. In many cases, substitute teachers — some of whom aren’t fully credentialed — have become the teacher. Carvalho says that’s not tenable.
“How in the world could you have kept somebody in the classroom who is not a credentialed individual?" Carvalho told LAist. "That is a violation of equity!”
So the superintendent has been implementing “a crisis solution to a crisis condition.”
LAUSD staff who have teacher credentials — but aren’t currently in teaching jobs — are being moved back to the classroom. The news site L.A. School Report was the first to report on Carvalho’s plan.
Carvalho expects every class to have a credentialed teacher by the end of this week. In a statement, LAUSD’s teachers union said the moves show “how critical it is that [the superintendent] … attract and retain educators with better learning and teaching conditions.”
The district is also advertising a hiring stipend of $5,000 for newly hired credentialed teachers who elect to work in high needs schools.