Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Education

To Make Up For Teacher Shortage, Los Angeles Unified Turns To Staff Who Left Teaching

By  Kyle Stokes
Published Apr 20, 2022 3:24 PM
A man in a navy suit and bright blue tie stands in the middle of the frame with a woman in the background holding up a cell phone for a picture.
Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
(Sergi Alexander
/
Getty Images North America)
You have the power to make local journalism strong!
Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

L.A. Unified School District leaders are asking some 400 qualified staff to move back into a classroom for the final eight weeks of the school year.

More than half of LAUSD’s classroom teaching vacancies are at high-need schools, according to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. In many cases, substitute teachers — some of whom aren’t fully credentialed — have become the teacher. Carvalho says that’s not tenable.

“How in the world could you have kept somebody in the classroom who is not a credentialed individual?" Carvalho told LAist. "That is a violation of equity!”

So the superintendent has been implementing “a crisis solution to a crisis condition.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

LAUSD staff who have teacher credentials — but aren’t currently in teaching jobs — are being moved back to the classroom. The news site L.A. School Report was the first to report on Carvalho’s plan.

Carvalho expects every class to have a credentialed teacher by the end of this week. In a statement, LAUSD’s teachers union said the moves show “how critical it is that [the superintendent] … attract and retain educators with better learning and teaching conditions.”

The district is also advertising a hiring stipend of $5,000 for newly hired credentialed teachers who elect to work in high needs schools.

What questions do you have about K-12 education in Southern California?
Kyle Stokes reports on the public education system — and the societal forces, parental choices and political decisions that determine which students get access to a “good” school (and how we define a “good school”).

Related Stories