Education

LA Unified District Families Can Now Sign Up For Summer School 2023

By  Mariana Dale
Published Apr 13, 2023 2:43 PM
A young boy with a red, gray and white sweatshirt taps on an IPad.
Los Angeles Unified offers both in-person and virtual summer programs for students from preschool to high school.
(Mariana Dale
/
LAist)
Families of Los Angeles Unified School District students from preschool to high school can now apply for virtual and in-person summer programs.

What’s available

Summer programs are broken into different categories. For example, summer school supports core classes and has in-person electives like music and dance for students from transitional kindergarten to eighth grade.

Summer Term is for high schoolers who want to make up credits or get ahead on graduation requirements.

The Brief

Beyond The Bell is an after-school enrichment program with expanded hours during the summer. There are also virtual classes including guitar and coding.

Why enroll now?

Not every student is guaranteed a spot — eligibility, space available, location and schedule vary from program to program. Families can find out how to register at their local school and in some cases, complete an application online.

Last year the district said more than 100,000 students enrolled in summer programs.

Pandemic recovery continues

The summer learning programs extend LAUSD’s efforts to create more opportunities for students who fell behind during the pandemic to catch up.

 “Los Angeles Unified’s Summer of Learning programs are critical to address learning loss, provide individualized instructional support and offer unparalleled acceleration options for our students,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a press release.

The district’s other efforts to help students catch up include tutoring and additional instructional days during winter and spring breaks. The Los Angeles Times reported less than 10% of LAUSD students participated in the most recent “acceleration days.”

