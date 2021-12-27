Support for LAist comes from
Education

More SoCal Universities Are Requiring Booster Shots

By  Julia Barajas
Published Dec 27, 2021 2:32 PM
A three-story modern classroom building has angled lines and distinctive red exterior.
Winter term at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena will begin with one week of remote instruction.
(Michael Locke
/
Flickr)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

As the omicron variant spreads, the number of universities in Southern California requiring COVID-19 booster shots continues to grow.

Several private schools have joined public institutions in mandating boosters for all eligible students, faculty and staff. That list includes:

The deadlines vary by campus.
To keep infections from climbing after winter break, some of these universities plan to start the upcoming term with a temporary return to remote learning.

The move, wrote Loyola Marymount Provost Thomas Poon, will give the university time to “obtain boosters, confirm negative test results, and address potential health concerns related to holiday gatherings and travel.”

Campuses that have not yet opted to start the semester online say they might modify their plans.

“We do not anticipate delaying students’ scheduled return to campus, nor do we expect to be fully remote when classes begin,” wrote Occidental College President Harry Elam last week. He also told the campus community to stay tuned for updates.

UC and Cal State campuses have already mandated boosters and taken additional measures to mitigate the new surge in cases.

What questions do you have about higher education?

