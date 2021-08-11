Back To School: Basic Reopening Plans For Public Schools In LA County

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

There are 80 public school districts in Los Angeles County alone, including the nation's second-largest, Los Angeles Unified. Together, these local districts serve over a million children.

This year, kids are going back to campus: California lawmakers decided that in-person instruction must be the default mode in schools this year. They also passed a statute that requires school districts to provide independent study programs for students “whose health would be put at risk by in-person instruction.”

There will be some universal safety guidelines that all California schools must follow — though the law allows districts or local health officials to enact stricter guidelines.

Some local school districts have already reopened for fall, while others are about to open their doors — in some cases to students who haven't been on campus since early 2020.

Here's a guide to what is opening when, with links to each district's website for details (in alphabetical order).

Full List Of LA County Public School Reopening Plans

ABC Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 23

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 24

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Alhambra Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Antelope Valley Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 9

Instruction plan: In-person or alternative learning

Arcadia Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Azusa Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Baldwin Park Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Bassett Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Bellflower Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Beverly Hills Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 13

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Bonita Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 23

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Burbank Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Castaic Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Centinela Valley Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Charter Oak Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Claremont Unified School District

First day of school: Sept. 1

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Compton Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Covina Valley Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: In-person or virtual options

Culver City Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Downey Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Duarte Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

East Whittier City School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

Instruction plan: In-person or home school, virtual learning academy, or online independent study

Eastside Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 9

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

El Monte City School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

El Monte Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 17

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

El Rancho Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (synchronous/asynchronous details here)

El Segundo Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Garvey School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Glendale Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Glendora Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Gorman Joint School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 4

Hawthorne School District

First day of school: Aug. 18 (preschool and K-8), Aug. 19 (HMSA)

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Hermosa Beach City School District

First day of school: Sept. 3

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union Elementary School District

First day of school: Aug. 23

Inglewood Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 23

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Keppel Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

La Cañada Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Lancaster School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Las Virgenes Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study through Las Virgenes Independent School (details here)

Lawndale Elementary School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Lennox School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Little Lake City School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Long Beach Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 31

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Los Angeles Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Los Nietos School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Lowell Joint School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Lynwood Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Monrovia Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Montebello Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Mountain View School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Newhall School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Palmdale School District

First day of school: Aug. 5

Instruction plan: In-person or virtual instruction

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Paramount Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Pasadena Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Pomona Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (primarily asynchronous, details here)

Redondo Beach Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Rosemead School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Rowland Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 9

Instruction plan: In-person or alternative learning options

San Gabriel Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 23

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

San Marino Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Saugus Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

South Pasadena Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

South Whittier School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Sulphur Springs Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Temple City Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Instruction plan: In-person or at-home options

Torrance Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 26

Instruction plan: In-person or online learning option

Valle Lindo School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person or virtual independent study

Walnut Valley Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 9

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

West Covina Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: In-person or online learning academy/independent study options (synchronous/asynchronous mix, details here)

Westside Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 4

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Whittier City School District

First day of school: Aug. 10 (6th grade), Aug. 11 (all other grades)

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study virtual learning option

Whittier Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 11 (grades 9 and 10), Aug. 12 (all other grades)

William S. Hart Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

Instruction plan: In-person or Learning Post Academy independent study (details here)

Wilsona School District

First day of school: Aug. 9

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Wiseburn School District

First day of school: Aug. 31

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Schools Run By The Los Angeles County Office Of Education:

International Polytechnic High School (IPoly)

First day of school: Aug. 16

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA)

First day of school: Aug. 11

County Community Schools

Bermudez Community Day School (Pico Rivera)



First day of school: Year-round

Instruction plan: In- person or independent study

Boys Republic (Monrovia)



First day of school: Year-round

Instruction plan: In-person only

El Monte Union High School Community Day



First day of school: Aug 17

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Mujeres y Hombres Nobles (Monterey Park)



First day of school: Year-round

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Jonas Salk (Hawthorne)



Unconfirmed

Tri-Community (Compton)



First day of school: Year-round

Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Visions Learning Center (Whittier)



First day of school: Year-round

Instruction plan: In-person only

LAist reporter Kyle Stokes contributed to this report.