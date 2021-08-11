Support for LAist comes from
Education

Back To School: Basic Reopening Plans For Public Schools In LA County

By  Caitlin BiljanCaitlin Hernández  and Sofia James
Published Aug 11, 2021 12:59 PM
There are 80 public school districts in Los Angeles County alone, including the nation's second-largest, Los Angeles Unified. Together, these local districts serve over a million children.

This year, kids are going back to campus: California lawmakers decided that in-person instruction must be the default mode in schools this year. They also passed a statute that requires school districts to provide independent study programs for students “whose health would be put at risk by in-person instruction.”

There will be some universal safety guidelines that all California schools must follow — though the law allows districts or local health officials to enact stricter guidelines.

Some local school districts have already reopened for fall, while others are about to open their doors — in some cases to students who haven't been on campus since early 2020.

Here's a guide to what is opening when, with links to each district's website for details (in alphabetical order).

Full List Of LA County Public School Reopening Plans

ABC Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 23
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 24
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Alhambra Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Antelope Valley Union High School District

Arcadia Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Azusa Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Baldwin Park Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 12
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Bassett Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 10
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Bellflower Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 12
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Beverly Hills Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 13
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Bonita Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 23
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Burbank Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 16
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Castaic Union School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 10
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Centinela Valley Union High School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 16

Charter Oak Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Claremont Unified School District

  • First day of school: Sept. 1
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Compton Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19

Covina Valley Unified School District

Culver City Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Downey Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Duarte Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 12
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

East Whittier City School District

Eastside Union School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 9
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

El Monte City School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 25
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

El Monte Union High School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 17
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

El Rancho Unified School District

El Segundo Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 25
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Garvey School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Glendale Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Glendora Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 25

Gorman Joint School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 4

Hawthorne School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18 (preschool and K-8), Aug. 19 (HMSA)
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Hermosa Beach City School District

  • First day of school: Sept. 3

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union Elementary School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 23

Inglewood Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 23
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Keppel Union School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

La Cañada Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 16
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Lancaster School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 10
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Las Virgenes Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study through Las Virgenes Independent School (details here)

Lawndale Elementary School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 25

Lennox School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Little Lake City School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Long Beach Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 31
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Los Angeles Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 16
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Los Nietos School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Lowell Joint School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Lynwood Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 25

Monrovia Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Montebello Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 16
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Mountain View School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Newhall School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 12

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 12
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Palmdale School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 5
  • Instruction plan: In-person or virtual instruction

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 25

Paramount Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

Pasadena Unified School District

Pomona Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (primarily asynchronous, details here)

Redondo Beach Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Rosemead School District

Rowland Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 9
  • Instruction plan: In-person or alternative learning options

San Gabriel Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 23
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

San Marino Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Saugus Union School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 10

South Pasadena Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 12
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

South Whittier School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Sulphur Springs Union School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 12
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Temple City Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 25
  • Instruction plan: In-person or at-home options

Torrance Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 26
  • Instruction plan: In-person or online learning option

Valle Lindo School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 18
  • Instruction plan: In-person or virtual independent study

Walnut Valley Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 9
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)

West Covina Unified School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 19
  • Instruction plan: In-person or online learning academy/independent study options (synchronous/asynchronous mix, details here)

Westside Union School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 4
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Whittier City School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 10 (6th grade), Aug. 11 (all other grades)
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study virtual learning option

Whittier Union High School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 11 (grades 9 and 10), Aug. 12 (all other grades)

William S. Hart Union High School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 10
  • Instruction plan: In-person or Learning Post Academy independent study (details here)

Wilsona School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 9
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Wiseburn School District

  • First day of school: Aug. 31
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Schools Run By The Los Angeles County Office Of Education:

International Polytechnic High School (IPoly)

  • First day of school: Aug. 16

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA)

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

County Community Schools

Bermudez Community Day School (Pico Rivera)

  • First day of school: Year-round
  • Instruction plan: In- person or independent study

Boys Republic (Monrovia)

  • First day of school: Year-round
  • Instruction plan: In-person only

El Monte Union High School Community Day

  • First day of school: Aug 17
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Mujeres y Hombres Nobles (Monterey Park)

  • First day of school: Year-round
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Jonas Salk (Hawthorne)

  • Unconfirmed

Tri-Community (Compton)

  • First day of school: Year-round
  • Instruction plan: In-person or independent study

Visions Learning Center (Whittier)

  • First day of school: Year-round
  • Instruction plan: In-person only

LAist reporter Kyle Stokes contributed to this report.

What questions do you have about K-12 education in Southern California?
Kyle Stokes reports on the public education system — and the societal forces, parental choices and political decisions that determine which students get access to a “good” school (and how we define a “good school”).

