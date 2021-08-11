Back To School: Basic Reopening Plans For Public Schools In LA County
There are 80 public school districts in Los Angeles County alone, including the nation's second-largest, Los Angeles Unified. Together, these local districts serve over a million children.
This year, kids are going back to campus: California lawmakers decided that in-person instruction must be the default mode in schools this year. They also passed a statute that requires school districts to provide independent study programs for students “whose health would be put at risk by in-person instruction.”
There will be some universal safety guidelines that all California schools must follow — though the law allows districts or local health officials to enact stricter guidelines.
Some local school districts have already reopened for fall, while others are about to open their doors — in some cases to students who haven't been on campus since early 2020.
Here's a guide to what is opening when, with links to each district's website for details (in alphabetical order).
Full List Of LA County Public School Reopening Plans
- First day of school: Aug. 23
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 24
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
Alhambra Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Antelope Valley Union High School District
- First day of school: Aug. 9
- Instruction plan: In-person or alternative learning
Arcadia Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 19
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Baldwin Park Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 12
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Bassett Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 10
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Bellflower Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 12
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Beverly Hills Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 13
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Bonita Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 23
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Burbank Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 16
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 10
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Centinela Valley Union High School District
- First day of school: Aug. 16
Charter Oak Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
Claremont Unified School District
- First day of school: Sept. 1
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Compton Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 19
Covina Valley Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 16
- Instruction plan: In-person or virtual options
Culver City Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 19
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Downey Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
Duarte Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 12
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
East Whittier City School District
- First day of school: Aug. 10
- Instruction plan: In-person or home school, virtual learning academy, or online independent study
Eastside Union School District
- First day of school: Aug. 9
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 25
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
El Monte Union High School District
- First day of school: Aug. 17
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
El Rancho Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (synchronous/asynchronous details here)
El Segundo Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 25
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 19
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
Glendale Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 18
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
Glendora Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 25
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Hacienda La Puente Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 4
- First day of school: Aug. 18 (preschool and K-8), Aug. 19 (HMSA)
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Hermosa Beach City School District
- First day of school: Sept. 3
Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union Elementary School District
- First day of school: Aug. 23
Inglewood Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 23
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
La Cañada Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 16
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
- First day of school: Aug. 10
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
Las Virgenes Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 18
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study through Las Virgenes Independent School (details here)
Lawndale Elementary School District
- First day of school: Aug. 25
- First day of school: Aug. 18
Little Lake City School District
- First day of school: Aug. 18
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
Long Beach Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 31
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Los Angeles Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 16
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- First day of school: Aug. 18
Lynwood Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 19
Manhattan Beach Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 25
Monrovia Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 18
Montebello Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 16
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 19
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
- First day of school: Aug. 12
Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 12
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
- First day of school: Aug. 5
- Instruction plan: In-person or virtual instruction
Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 25
Paramount Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 18
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
Pasadena Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 12
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Pomona Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (primarily asynchronous, details here)
Redondo Beach Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 18
- First day of school: Aug. 18
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Rowland Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 9
- Instruction plan: In-person or alternative learning options
San Gabriel Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 23
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
San Marino Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 19
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 10
South Pasadena Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 12
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
South Whittier School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Sulphur Springs Union School District
- First day of school: Aug. 12
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Temple City Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 25
- Instruction plan: In-person or at-home options
Torrance Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 26
- Instruction plan: In-person or online learning option
- First day of school: Aug. 18
- Instruction plan: In-person or virtual independent study
Walnut Valley Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 9
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study (details here)
West Covina Unified School District
- First day of school: Aug. 19
- Instruction plan: In-person or online learning academy/independent study options (synchronous/asynchronous mix, details here)
Westside Union School District
- First day of school: Aug. 4
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 10 (6th grade), Aug. 11 (all other grades)
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study virtual learning option
Whittier Union High School District
- First day of school: Aug. 11 (grades 9 and 10), Aug. 12 (all other grades)
William S. Hart Union High School District
- First day of school: Aug. 10
- Instruction plan: In-person or Learning Post Academy independent study (details here)
- First day of school: Aug. 9
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
- First day of school: Aug. 31
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Schools Run By The Los Angeles County Office Of Education:
International Polytechnic High School (IPoly)
- First day of school: Aug. 16
Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA)
- First day of school: Aug. 11
Bermudez Community Day School (Pico Rivera)
- First day of school: Year-round
- Instruction plan: In- person or independent study
Boys Republic (Monrovia)
- First day of school: Year-round
- Instruction plan: In-person only
El Monte Union High School Community Day
- First day of school: Aug 17
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Mujeres y Hombres Nobles (Monterey Park)
- First day of school: Year-round
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Jonas Salk (Hawthorne)
- Unconfirmed
Tri-Community (Compton)
- First day of school: Year-round
- Instruction plan: In-person or independent study
Visions Learning Center (Whittier)
- First day of school: Year-round
- Instruction plan: In-person only
LAist reporter Kyle Stokes contributed to this report.