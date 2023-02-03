Support for LAist comes from
Cyclist In Orange County Dies After Being Hit By A Car, Then Attacked By The Driver

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Feb 2, 2023 5:46 PM
A viewpoint from Pacific Coast Highway shows a bridge with the words Dana Point on it crossing over the road.
A 58-year-old bicyclist who was riding along PCH was hit by a car and attacked by the driver Wednesday afternoon and died from his injuries. This is not the location of the attack, which took place near Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point.
Topline:

A bicyclist who was attacked in southern Orange County by a man who allegedly hit him with his car before jumping out and stabbing him has died, police said. The driver was detained by bystanders and arrested.

Details of the assault: Michael John Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway at about 3 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by the car at the intersection of Crown Valley Parkway. "The suspect in the vehicle got out of his car and continued to assault the cyclist," said Sgt. Mike Woodruff of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Arrest made: Police identified the driver as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach. He was arrested on a charge of suspicion of murder and taken to Orange County Jail. The knife believed to be used in the assault was recovered at the scene. Police said there is no known connection between Mammone and Smith. Investigators are still looking into what led to the incident.