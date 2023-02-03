Cyclist In Orange County Dies After Being Hit By A Car, Then Attacked By The Driver

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

A bicyclist who was attacked in southern Orange County by a man who allegedly hit him with his car before jumping out and stabbing him has died, police said. The driver was detained by bystanders and arrested.



Details of the assault: Michael John Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway at about 3 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by the car at the intersection of Crown Valley Parkway. "The suspect in the vehicle got out of his car and continued to assault the cyclist," said Sgt. Mike Woodruff of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Arrest made: Police identified the driver as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach. He was arrested on a charge of suspicion of murder and taken to Orange County Jail. The knife believed to be used in the assault was recovered at the scene. Police said there is no known connection between Mammone and Smith. Investigators are still looking into what led to the incident.