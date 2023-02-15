With Focus On Deputy Gangs, LA Sheriff Luna Elevates Role Of Constitutional Policing Advisor

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is set to announce Wednesday (Feb. 15) the formation of an Office of Constitutional Policing.



What this office will do

The office and its director will play a role in eradicating deputy gangs, complying with consent decrees and improving policies to ensure deputies follow the U.S. Constitution, according to a department statement.



Why it matters

The Sheriff’s Department is deeply troubled. While deputy gangs remain an entrenched problem, the department is under investigation by the California Attorney General over allegations of a pattern or practice of violating people’s civil rights, including using excessive force and making unlawful arrests.



The backstory

Former Sheriff Jim McDonnell first established the role of constitutional policing advisor in the wake of the conviction of a previous sheriff for attempting to cover up jailhouse abuses by deputies.

The advisor played a key role in determining discipline for deputies. Luna’s predecessor, former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, downplayed the office. Villanueva declared deputy gangs were engaged in little more than “hazing run amok.”



Go deeper

