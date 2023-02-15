Support for LAist comes from
Criminal Justice

With Focus On Deputy Gangs, LA Sheriff Luna Elevates Role Of Constitutional Policing Advisor

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Feb 15, 2023 11:54 AM
LA COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT LUNA - SWEARING IN
Sheriff Robert Luna.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
About this move

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is set to announce Wednesday (Feb. 15) the formation of an Office of Constitutional Policing.

What this office will do

The office and its director will play a role in eradicating deputy gangs, complying with consent decrees and improving policies to ensure deputies follow the U.S. Constitution, according to a department statement.

Why it matters

The Sheriff’s Department is deeply troubled. While deputy gangs remain an entrenched problem, the department is under investigation by the California Attorney General over allegations of a pattern or practice of violating people’s civil rights, including using excessive force and making unlawful arrests.

The backstory

Former Sheriff Jim McDonnell first established the role of constitutional policing advisor in the wake of the conviction of a previous sheriff for attempting to cover up jailhouse abuses by deputies.

The advisor played a key role in determining discipline for deputies. Luna’s predecessor, former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, downplayed the office. Villanueva declared deputy gangs were engaged in little more than “hazing run amok.”

Go deeper

Check our our podcast on former Sheriff Alex Villanueva's tenure in office. Luna defeated Villanueva by a wide margin in a runoff election last November.

33:26
Listen to the first episode: 'Imperfect Paradise, The Sheriff'

Listen to the whole series wherever you get your podcasts or right here on LAist.

What questions or concerns do you have about civics and democracy in Southern California?
Frank Stoltze explores who has power and how they use it at a time when our democratic systems have been under threat.

