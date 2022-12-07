LA Sheriff Luna Restores Inspector General's Access

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna says he has restored the county inspector general’s access to the department — reversing a decision by his predecessor, Alex Villanueva.

The backstory: After Inspector General Max Huntsman issued a report critical of then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2019, Villanueva cut off Huntsman’s access to the department’s personnel management system — a key tool used by the IG to oversee how the agency is working. In October, Villanueva told Huntsman he would no longer be allowed inside department facilities.

Why Luna restored access: Luna’s decision to allow the inspector general access again reflects his stated commitment to cooperate with oversight bodies, including the inspector general and the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.

Next steps: No word on the status of a more than three-year-old criminal investigation into Huntsman — for allegedly illegally accessing records — and initiated after that critical report of Villanueva.

