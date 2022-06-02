LA Man Exonerated Of Murder After Spending More Than 20 Years In Prison

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A man who spent more than 20 years behind bars for a murder he says he did not commit is now free — and he's received an apology from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Alexander Torres was 20 years old when he was accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member on New Year's Eve 2000 in Paramount. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

The DA's Conviction Integrity Unit reexamined the case. In October, his conviction was set aside and Torres was released from prison.

Torres says he's thankful to the DA's Office and the California Innocence Project for reviewing his case.

"The words can't explain how you feel,” he said. “It's something I was waiting for a long time but today I'm with my family and I'm very grateful to everybody that had an involvement.”

District Attorney George Gascón announced the #exoneration and release of Alex Torres, who spent more than 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder. Thank you to our Conviction Integrity Unit, @CA_Innocence and @LASDHQ deputies who ensured justice was served. pic.twitter.com/LaIVrO5O2K — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) June 1, 2022

His mom, Martha Hernandez, says her son suffered "very unpleasant" moments in prison, that she would go for walks and ask: "Lord, when are you going to get my son out of there?"

Earlier this year, the DA's office and the Innocence Project asked a judge to find Torres "factually innocent,” arguing that "a preponderance of the evidence" shows that he did not commit the killing.

The motion was granted. Prosecutors say they're seeking enough evidence to charge the real shooter.