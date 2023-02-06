Support for LAist comes from
Criminal Justice

Huntington Park Police To Release Video Of Fatal Shooting Of Double Amputee

By  Elly Yu
Published Feb 6, 2023 9:20 AM
Protesters hold signs calling for justice for Anthony Lowe asking DA Gascòn and AG Bonta to "prosecute cop killers." Photos of Lowe are attached to colorful poster boards.
Protesters gathered Thursday in front of Huntington Park City Hall to demand justice for Anthony Lowe, who was shot and killed by police last week.
(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)
Topline:

The Huntington Park Police Department is scheduled to release video footage of the fatal police shooting of Anthony Lowe – a double amputee killed last month – at a press conference today. It’s the first time the department will speak publicly about the incident, which has raised serious questions.

Why now: Huntington Park Police do not wear body cameras, so video will be from nearby surveillance footage. The family of Anthony Lowe has called on the police to release the full surveillance video from a medical center near the incident.

The backstory: On Jan. 26, Huntington Park police officers responded to a report of a stabbing, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Police allege Lowe had stabbed another man and say when they approached, Lowe attempted to throw a knife in their direction. Video from bystander footage shows Lowe, who has both legs amputated, out from his wheelchair and scrambling away on the sidewalk. Police tased Lowe at least twice before shooting him multiple times.

