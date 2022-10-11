Support for LAist comes from
Criminal Justice

Ex-Angels Employee Sentenced For Providing Fentanyl To Tyler Skaggs

By  Sam Benson Smith
Published Oct 11, 2022 3:43 PM
About twenty Los Angeles Angels baseball players wearing red baseball caps, red shirts, and white pants stand on the green grass around a brown dirt pitcher's mound covered in red number 45 Tyler Skaggs Jerseys. The mound has a number 45 in black with a white border. To the left, a man, Eric Kay, stands wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and dark glasses, holding a cell phone In the background, fans are shown standing in the stadiums seats.
Los Angeles Angels public relations employee Eric Kay is seen on left as players lay their jerseys on the pitchers mound on July 19, 2019 to honor Tyler Skaggs.
(John McCoy
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

The family of Tyler Skaggs, the L.A. Angels pitcher who died of an overdose, said they “will continue the fight to hold responsible” the people that allowed former L.A. Angels communications director Eric Kay to provide the deadly drug to their son.

The background: Skaggs died in a Dallas hotel room in 2019 before the team was scheduled to play the Texas Rangers. He had a combination of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

The case against Kay: Kay was found guilty in February of supplying the drugs that led to Skaggs' death. Federal prosecutors said that Kay regularly gave Skaggs and others counterfeit prescription drugs. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.

The family’s full statement: “We are very grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay. Today’s sentencing isn’t about the number of years the defendant received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable the people who are distributing the deadly drug fentanyl. It is killing tens of thousands of people every year in our country and destroying families along with it. We will continue the fight to hold responsible those who allowed Kay to provide a deadly drug to Tyler. But for their actions, Tyler would still be with us today.”

