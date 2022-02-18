Former Angels Employee Convicted of Supplying Drugs That Killed Tyler Skaggs

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

A federal jury in Texas has found a former Angels baseball staffer guilty of supplying the drugs that led to the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs died in a Dallas hotel room in 2019, when the team was scheduled to play against the Texas Rangers. The 27-year-old had a combination of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system.

Federal prosecutors say Eric Kay, now 47, who served as the team's communications director, routinely gave Skaggs, and others, counterfeit prescription drugs.

During the trial, former Angeles players Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cameron Bedrosian testified that Skaggs also "distributed blue 30 milligram oxycodone pills to them as well," according to a news release.

In that same statement, U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham called the case a "sobering reminder" that "fentanyl kills."

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Skaggs was handcuffed in the courtroom and taken into custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June and faces at least 20 years in federal prison.