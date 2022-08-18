Compton Installs Botts' Dots In An Effort To Combat Street Takeovers

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The city of Compton has installed road bumps in an effort to combat street takeovers, in which drivers co-opt an intersection to spin their cars in loud, smoky circles.

The city spent $4,000 to install the small ceramic bumps — called Botts' Dots after Caltrans engineer Elbert Botts, who oversaw the research that led to their creation — at four intersections where street takeovers are prevalent.

Compton City Council member Andre Spicer said he hopes the bumps will make drivers think twice about engaging in illegal activities such as donuts and burnouts.

"So far, we've recorded at least four deaths as it relates to these street takeovers," he said. "We've had damage to our streets, damage to city property, damage to private property and damage to commercial property, not to mention the burning of the rubber and that smoke filling our air."

In June, two women were killed in a crash at what witnesses said was a street takeover, although city officials said it was not.

The dots have already been installed at two intersections: Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard, and Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street.

The next two intersections will be Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street, and Long Beach and Alondra Boulevards.