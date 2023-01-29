Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

There’s another storm coming our way and it's going to be a cold one.

What to expect: About a quarter inch of rain is expected Sunday through Monday. But the temperatures will be chilly for the region. Expect highs in L.A. and Orange Counties to be in the 50s and lows in the upper 40s. (And, yes, that feels really cold to Southern Californians.)

Lows in the mountain areas could dip all the way down to 21 degrees.

Winter Storm Severity Index from @NWSWPC for this upcoming storm

Link: https://t.co/u3Nz1VdA2N



From graphic, you can see possible minor to moderate Winter storm impacts for #SoCal mountains and even the Antelope Valley (especially the AV foothills). #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RAgK2hJ23J — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 29, 2023

About that snow level: David Sweet, a National Weather Service meteorologist, says the cold air from this storm will allow the snow level to drop to around 2,500 feet. "Some areas that don't typically get snow have the threat of getting some snow and ice and slippery roads,” he said.

One area to keep an eye on: Antelope Valley. The NWS cautions "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."

The backstory: This is the latest in a series of storms so far this year that have brought significant rainfall and high winds to the West Coast, causing damage and even deaths. Authorities have also urged people not to go hiking in the mountains in these conditions. Two people have died on hikes near Mount Baldy in recent weeks and others have had to be rescued, including a 71- year old man hoisted by helicopter on Saturday. Two hikers, one the well-known actor Julian Sands, remain missing in the area.