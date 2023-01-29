Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations

By  Rebecca Gutierrez
Published Jan 29, 2023 7:14 AM
Side-by-side maps of Southern California show the forecast rain totals in shade of green on left and, on right, expected snowfall in shades of blue.
Forecast of rain and snow totals for a new storm coming Sunday into Monday
(Courtesy NWS
/
Courtesy NWS)
Topline:

There’s another storm coming our way and it's going to be a cold one.

What to expect: About a quarter inch of rain is expected Sunday through Monday. But the temperatures will be chilly for the region. Expect highs in L.A. and Orange Counties to be in the 50s and lows in the upper 40s. (And, yes, that feels really cold to Southern Californians.)

Lows in the mountain areas could dip all the way down to 21 degrees.

About that snow level: David Sweet, a National Weather Service meteorologist, says the cold air from this storm will allow the snow level to drop to around 2,500 feet. "Some areas that don't typically get snow have the threat of getting some snow and ice and slippery roads,” he said.

One area to keep an eye on: Antelope Valley. The NWS cautions "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."

The backstory: This is the latest in a series of storms so far this year that have brought significant rainfall and high winds to the West Coast, causing damage and even deaths. Authorities have also urged people not to go hiking in the mountains in these conditions. Two people have died on hikes near Mount Baldy in recent weeks and others have had to be rescued, including a 71- year old man hoisted by helicopter on Saturday. Two hikers, one the well-known actor Julian Sands, remain missing in the area.

