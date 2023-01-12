Support for LAist comes from
Cold Snap, Pipeline Problems Blamed For Doubled Natural Gas Prices

By Tyler Wayne and Lindsey Wright
Published Jan 11, 2023 4:32 PM
A black circular metal stove burner with a ring of blue flame, fueled by gas underneath a metal grate.
SoCal Gas will be fined nearly $10 million for using customer money to fight state climate policies, like one that prevents gas stoves in new buildings.
(Kwon Junho
/
Unsplash)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The price of natural gas has more than doubled in California over the last month.

According to SoCalGas, the December cold snap is to blame. But Severin Borenstein with UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute said the answer isn’t that simple.

"Natural gas prices in the middle of the country and the East are actually pretty low compared to earlier last year,” Borenstein said. “Any time you see these huge price differentials between California and elsewhere in the country...that means there's a pipeline problem.”

He said the price surge can be expected for other energy sources, too.

“The utilities are also paying more to buy electricity, because the prices for electricity in the wholesale market have spiked,” Borenstein said. “And so we're going to start seeing this show up in our electricity bills as well. And for low-income families, this is really going to be a strain.”

For families struggling with paying their bill as prices rise, SoCalGas offers an assistance program and energy usage tools to help.

